The latest instalment of the beloved musical, 'Wicked: For Good', has not only filled theatres but also ignited a heated online discussion.

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Michelle Yeoh have drawn attention for looking extremely thin at red-carpet events, prompting questions and concern among social media users and parents alike. Are these stars eating enough, or has the pressure of Hollywood glamour taken a visible toll?

Concerns From Experts and Parents

Oona Hanson, a parent coach who specialises in eating disorders, has received messages from worried parents despite their families' excitement for the movie.

'Regardless of what the actual medical or health status is of these actresses, which we don't know, the ultra-thin images, I think, are very painful and can be triggering to someone who has, let's say, seen their child become emaciated from an eating disorder,' she explained.

Hanson emphasised that even if the actresses are healthy, the images can influence young viewers who admire them, potentially encouraging restrictive eating behaviours.

The debate reflects a broader cultural tension. Contemporary society often discourages commenting on public figures' bodies, yet images of famous people remain widely marketed commodities.

These visuals are consumed globally, and audiences absorb them in ways that can shape perceptions of beauty and health, sometimes with harmful effects.

It's downright WEIRD how all three female leads of the Wicked movies look like they haven't eaten solid food in two months. Not healthy! — Bob Noss (@bob_noss) November 16, 2025

not to body shame, but does anyone on the Wicked set eat? 😭 https://t.co/El84C3j9PM — Victoria DuCharme (@theducharme) November 14, 2025

Social Media Fuels Speculation

Fans have taken to social media to compare past and present photos of Grande, Erivo, and Yeoh. Side-by-side images highlight thinner faces and more prominent bones, generating conversations about weight loss and body image.

Many online content creators acknowledge that speculation about bodies is inappropriate, but the visuals alone are enough to prompt discussion.

Fans were divided, with some expressing genuine concern and others dismissing the commentary as body shaming.

Critics point out that all three actresses naturally have slender builds, reminding viewers not to jump to conclusions.

Nonetheless, the debate raises uncomfortable questions about the impact of celebrity culture on young audiences, particularly during a festive season that celebrates food and indulgence.

Experts Warn Against Speculation

Health professionals emphasise that it is not appropriate to judge someone's health based on appearance alone.

Rebecca Boswell, a supervising psychologist at the Princeton Center for Eating Disorders, explained last year, 'We cannot tell who is healthy by looking at them. Medical illness and psychiatric illness including eating disorders can occur across ages, genders, races/ethnicities, and body sizes. Public commentary on bodies reinforces the idea that physical appearance is the most important aspect of how a person is perceived and evaluated.'

Even well-meaning comments can contribute to social stigma, making it harder for individuals struggling with eating disorders to seek help.

According to the National Eating Disorder Information Centre, between 908,000 and 1,900,000 people in Canada alone have symptoms severe enough for a formal diagnosis at any given time.

Given the scale, it is likely that some viewers encountering the 'Wicked: For Good' imagery may be vulnerable to harmful influences.

Balancing Entertainment and Responsibility

While the movie aims to champion diversity and acceptance, the extreme thinness of its stars has created a parallel conversation about body image and health. The actresses themselves have not directly addressed the scrutiny, although Grande has previously spoken against the dangers of obsessive public commentary on her body.

For parents, fans, and young viewers, the challenge lies in enjoying the musical's message while maintaining a critical eye on the media consumed.

'Wicked: For Good' illustrates the complex interplay between celebrity culture, social media, and the impact on audience perceptions of health and beauty.

It serves as a reminder that even as we celebrate stories of acceptance and empowerment, it is essential to remain mindful of the subtle pressures imposed by visuals of ultra-thin celebrities.