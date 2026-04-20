A fatal collision outside a Soho nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning has left an influencer dead and a fellow social media star facing serious criminal charges.

Reports circulating widely on social media, including a post by Dexerto, identified influencer Klaudiaglam as the victim, with a 'rival' content creator known as RIELLEUK named in connection with the incident. The case has since drawn intense scrutiny due to the public profiles of those involved and the ongoing police investigation.

Influencer Klaudiaglam has reportedly died after being run over by a car driven by a "rival" social media star



The two had been involved in a heated argument before the incident pic.twitter.com/hCLIDeIrk5 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 20, 2026

Fatal Soho Collision Sparks Investigation

The incident occurred at approximately 4.30am on Argyll Street, near the Inca nightclub in central London. Emergency services responded swiftly after receiving reports that a vehicle had collided with pedestrians in the area. According to police statements, multiple individuals were struck, including Klaudiaglam, whose real name has been reported as Klaudia Zakrzewska.

Video footage from the area has been obtained by police as part of the investigation. The severity of the event quickly became clear, with the influencer later reported to have died from her injuries.

Two other individuals were also injured in the collision. A man in his 50s sustained life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital, while a woman believed to be in her 30s received treatment for less serious harm. Authorities have confirmed that the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

'Rival' Influencer RIELLEUK Named and Charged

Police have confirmed the arrest of Gabrielle Carrington, a 29-year-old influencer also known online as RIELLEUK. She has been charged with multiple serious offences, including attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm, and drunk driving.

Carrington has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court. The charges stem from the events surrounding the collision, though investigators have not publicly confirmed all aspects of the alleged sequence of events. Carrington has not entered a plea. Her legal representatives have not responded to requests for comment.

From Talent Show Stage to Social Media Spotlight

Carrington first gained public attention as a contestant on The X Factor in 2013, where she performed as part of the girl group Miss Dynamix. The group impressed judges, including Gary Barlow, and reached the live finals.

In recent years, she transitioned into the world of social media influencing, building a following of more than 360,000 on Instagram. Her content often featured lifestyle imagery, including travel, fashion, and luxury vehicles.

Klaudiaglam, meanwhile, had cultivated her own online presence, regularly sharing glimpses of her life through travel posts, concerts, and social events. Her sudden death has prompted an outpouring of grief from followers, many of whom have taken to social media to express shock.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

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Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, from Specialist Crime South, has urged witnesses to come forward as the investigation continues. She stated that officers believe a number of people were present in the area at the time, given that venues were still open.

'As our enquiries continue, our thoughts are with those injured and their loved ones,' she said. 'I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision, or any activity prior to it that they feel may be of relevance, to come forward.'

Authorities have emphasised that even seemingly minor details could prove crucial in establishing a clear timeline of events. Members of the public have been asked to contact the police, quoting the relevant case reference, or to provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers.

Online Reaction and Lingering Questions

The case has sparked widespread reaction across social media platforms, where discussions have centred on influencer culture, public disputes, and accountability. The involvement of two online personalities has amplified the visibility of the event, turning it into a trending topic within hours.

Gabrielle Carrington is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court. The Metropolitan Police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the police quoting the relevant reference or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

As the legal process unfolds, the case is likely to remain under intense public scrutiny. For many, it serves as a stark reminder of how quickly conflict can escalate—and the devastating consequences that can follow.