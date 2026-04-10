A coroner has called for changes to UK driving licence rules for foreign nationals after a Nigerian migrant who failed his British practical test twice caused a fatal crash near Rudston in East Yorkshire.

Timothy Kusemi, 41, was driving unsupervised on a provisional licence when he failed to stop at a crossroads on the B1253 in November 2023, colliding with a car that had right of way. Susan Whittles, 70, died at the scene and her husband was seriously injured.

Coroner Highlights Learner Loophole

Lorraine Harris, senior coroner for Hull and East Yorkshire, raised concerns in a report following the inquest. She noted that Kusemi, originally from Nigeria, had entered the UK about 14 months before the incident and passed only his theory test before failing the practical twice.

After the crash he failed four more practical tests before finally passing on 21 March 2025. The coroner suggested aligning the rules more closely with those applied to UK learners, who must display L-plates and be supervised after failing tests. Kusemi, of Lower Bedford Road in Romford, pleaded guilty in February at Hull Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and causing death while unlicensed. He was jailed for six years and banned from driving for 11 years.

The case has drawn attention to how foreign drivers can remain on UK roads unsupervised despite repeated test failures. Official figures show UK practical test pass rates hover around 46.3 per cent on average, with many candidates needing several attempts.

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Details of the Fatal Collision

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on 24 November 2023 at the junction of Thwing Road and Burton Road near the village of Rudston, close to Bridlington. Ms Whittles was driving a red Volkswagen T-Roc; Kusemi was in a grey Audi A6.

Emergency services attended but Ms Whittles could not be saved. Her husband, who was a passenger, sustained serious injuries but survived. Police said Kusemi failed to give way at the crossroads. He was not displaying L-plates at the time, consistent with rules then permitting unsupervised driving on a provisional licence in certain circumstances.

Coroner calls for foreign drivers' test rule change - full story ⬇️ https://t.co/Y0bRDqtHCl — BBC East Yorkshire (@looknorthBBC) April 8, 2026

A post on X from BBC Look North, a verified account, summarised the coroner's call for reform shortly after the report's release: 'Coroner asks for foreign drivers' rule change after Rudston crash.'

Calls for Licence Reform

The coroner's prevention of future deaths report has prompted questions about the 12-month grace period for overseas licences. Critics argue it creates inconsistency, as UK learner drivers face stricter supervision requirements after failures. Kusemi's repeated attempts – six in total before passing – were noted as hardly a surprise in a system where first-time pass rates remain modest.

No cost estimates for the wider reform process have been released, so none apply here. The Department for Transport has not yet commented publicly on the coroner's specific recommendations. The incident occurred more than two years ago, yet the inquest findings have only now spotlighted the licensing gap. Kusemi was resident in the UK for over two years before securing a full British licence.

As of April 2026, the case continues to fuel debate on balancing road safety with rules for new arrivals. The coroner's intervention ensures the discussion around foreign driver testing and provisional licence use remains firmly on the agenda.