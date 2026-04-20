London influencer Klaudia Glam is in a critical condition in hospital after a dispute between social media stars ended in a horror car crash.

Police arrested 29-year-old Gabrielle Carrington, known online as 'RielleUK', on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident in Westminster.

The confrontation began in the early hours of Sunday, 19 April 2026, outside the Inca nightclub on Argyll Street, where witnesses described a physical brawl on the pavement that escalated when a black Mercedes was allegedly driven into a crowd, triggering chaotic moments in viral footage as the vehicle accelerates toward a group near Oxford Circus. Alongside the 30-year-old fashion model, a man in his 50s suffered life-changing injuries, while another woman was treated for minor wounds.

Who Is Klaudia Glam And The Rise Of The Fashion Model

Klaudia Glam, whose real name is Klaudia Zakrzewska, is a prominent figure in the British lifestyle and glamour industry. She is a lifestyle influencer, model and reality television personality whose online presence has been steadily growing. Her profile grew significantly after she appeared in the second season of the 'Price of Perfection' television programme.

She works as a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova and Fashion Nova Curve, and her Instagram feed, with more than 250,000 followers, is filled with modelling shots, sponsored content and glimpses of her life between London and Dubai.

Off‑screen, she has hosted events such as 'Baddie$ and Bandzz' in September 2025, leaning into a brand that merges nightlife, glamour and social media visibility.

Friends and fans have flooded her social media pages with tributes as she remains in a critical condition. Despite viral rumours suggesting the star had passed away, hospital sources confirm she is still being treated for life-threatening internal injuries.

The RielleUK Instagram followers have also reacted with disbelief, as the two creators were often seen at the same high-profile events, including the 'Baddie$ and Bandzz' showcase.

In a TikTok posted in December 2024, she spoke candidly about her personal life, including cosmetic surgery, framing her page as both a professional shop window and a personal diary.

How The Confrontation With RielleUK Turned Into A Car Attack

In the clips circulating on Instagram and X, Klaudia Glam and Gabrielle Carrington are seen arguing in central London, with bystanders repeatedly trying to pull them apart as the row turns physical.

Tragic news 💔



Two female UK influencers got into a heated argument after leaving the club.



One of them got angry, got into her car, and ran the other one over!

pic.twitter.com/6l07GaZMAn — Vampz (@Hybrid_Ola) April 19, 2026

According to those clips and subsequent summaries, the situation shifted when Carrington, known to her followers as RielleUK, walked away towards a black Mercedes parked nearby. She is seen getting into the driver's seat while a small crowd stays clustered on the pavement.

Read more RIELLEUK Arrested for Attempted Murder: 10 Photos and Viral Video of Her Striking Klaudia Glam in London RIELLEUK Arrested for Attempted Murder: 10 Photos and Viral Video of Her Striking Klaudia Glam in London

Moments later, the car moves towards the group. In one recording, someone shouts, 'Don't run her over!' as the vehicle accelerates. The Mercedes appears to strike a woman identified online as Klaudia, then continues forward into two other people. Onlookers scream and scatter.

A separate angle shows the car reversing and, according to captions shared alongside the footage, hitting the same woman a second time. Commenters say the driver then got out and approached the injured woman, before a man intervened and led her away from the scene.

The Metropolitan Police have not publicly released the videos or confirmed every detail they show, and much of the narrative so far relies on social media posts that have not been tested in court. Investigators are still piecing together the sequence of events from CCTV footage, phone footage, and witness statements.

What is confirmed is the human toll. Police say a woman in her 30s is in hospital in a critical condition and has been widely named online as Klaudia Glam, though officers have not officially identified her. A man in his 50s, described in one reposted statement as a bystander 'minding his own business', has sustained life‑changing injuries. A third woman, also in her 30s, was treated for minor injuries.

What Charges Does Influencer RielleUK Face Over The Klaudia Glam Crash?

Authorities have confirmed that the driver of the car, influencer Gabrielle Carrington, was arrested at the scene. She is better known in online circles as RielleUK and, like Klaudia, has built a following as a social media figure.

Initial statements from police say she is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and reckless or dangerous driving, with officers adding that further counts could be added as the investigation develops.

A detailed breakdown shared by one social account, echoing information from law enforcement, lists attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving and drink‑driving among the alleged offences.

The Metropolitan Police have said the investigation is ongoing and that they continue to review evidence and interview witnesses.

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell stated that the force is 'leaving no stone unturned' to ensure justice for the victims.

The Argyll Street Mercedes attack occurred at a time when the area is typically crowded with people leaving late-night venues. The incident unfolded at about 4:30am in Westminster, an area close to Oxford Circus.

This Klaudia Glam London crash has sent shockwaves through the UK influencer community as investigators piece together the motive behind the violence.