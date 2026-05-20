A 56-year-old grandmother died after stepping into an uncovered manhole in Midtown Manhattan late Monday night, raising fresh questions about New York City street safety, Con Edison response times and infrastructure oversight under Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Donike Gocaj had just parked her Mercedes-Benz SUV near Fifth Avenue when she fell nearly 10 feet into a steam-filled utility vault with no barriers or warning signs around it. Witnesses described hearing her scream for help moments before first responders pulled her from the hole. She was later pronounced dead at a Manhattan hospital.

Gocaj Fell Minutes After Cover Was Dislodged

According to Con Edison, surveillance footage showed a multi-axle truck turning from Fifth Avenue onto East 52nd Street shortly before 11:20pm Monday night. The truck appears to have knocked the heavy manhole cover loose near the Cartier building in one of Manhattan's busiest luxury shopping districts.

About 12 minutes later, Donike Gocaj parked nearby and stepped out of her SUV directly beside the uncovered utility hole.

Witness Carlton Wood said the Briarcliff Manor grandmother 'just disappeared' after taking a single step. 'She was screaming, "I'm dying," over and over,' Wood told local media.

Police officers and firefighters used a ladder to pull Gocaj from the underground vault before rushing her to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials believe she may have suffered cardiac arrest caused by intense steam and heat exposure inside the Con Edison chamber, though the city medical examiner is still determining the official cause of death.

Family Questions Why No Warnings Were Placed

The tragedy has shocked Gocaj's family, who said there were no cones, flashing lights or barricades warning pedestrians about the open manhole.

Gocaj, 56, was a mother, grandmother and long-time Westchester County resident who frequently shared photos of family weddings, birthdays and holidays online.

Con Edison described the incident as a 'rare occurrence' and confirmed the company is investigating why no emergency response happened during the 12-minute gap between the truck passing and the fatal fall.

The utility company said heavy vehicles can sometimes dislodge manhole covers but insisted public safety remains its top priority.

Tragedy Sparks Debate Over Street Safety Record

The accident has quickly become part of a larger political argument about infrastructure problems in New York City.

Critics online have tied the incident to what some are calling 'Mamdani's New York,' arguing that even heavily patrolled areas near Fifth Avenue luxury stores are vulnerable to basic safety failures.

'Our condolences are with the family... City agencies are working with Con Ed to support the emergency response and conduct a full investigation into what occurred. Every question must be asked and answered,' the mayor's office said in their statement.

Supporters of Mayor Mamdani, however, note that the manhole belonged to Con Edison and say the incident reflects long-standing utility coordination issues rather than a direct City Hall failure.

The city has already received hundreds of complaints this year involving missing or damaged manhole covers, especially after a harsh winter and increased truck traffic.

Meanwhile, city agencies and Con Edison are now reviewing whether faster alert systems, locking covers or manhole sensors could prevent similar tragedies.

So far, no criminal wrongdoing is suspected.

However, the death of Donike Gocaj has left many New Yorkers asking how an uncovered utility vault could sit open for 12 minutes in the middle of Midtown Manhattan without a single warning sign in place.