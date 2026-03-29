Former Pima County sheriff Richard Carmona said on Friday that the Nancy Guthrie crime scene outside Tucson, Arizona, was compromised after a Domino's delivery driver approached the house during the investigation, intensifying scrutiny of Sheriff Chris Nanos amid a no-confidence revolt and mounting political pressure.

Nancy, 84, was last seen on 31 January and reported missing on 1 February. Authorities said she was believed to have been forcibly taken from her home, where drops of blood were found on the front porch.

The case has drawn unusual public attention not only because Guthrie is the mother of Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of Today, but also because weeks into the investigation no breakthrough has been announced, fuelling a growing sense that the sheriff's office is fighting several battles at once.

Probe Draws a Brutal Rebuke

In an interview aired on NewsNation's Brian Entin Investigates, Carmona said Nanos crossed a basic line by personally announcing that the scene at Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home could be reopened. 'That's not something a sheriff does,' Carmona said, arguing that such a decision should come from the lead detective once the evidence has been documented, collected and secured.

His sharper point, however, concerned what happened next. Carmona cited the February episode in which a pizza delivery driver, sent after a viewer placed an order for a journalist at the scene, walked across Guthrie's lawn and up to the front door while deputies nearby did nothing to stop it. In his account, this was not merely embarrassing optics.

It was the sort of lapse a defence barrister would seize on immediately. 'If you're going to court and you're making a case, a defense attorney says, That crime scene was corrupted you had people delivering pizzas,' Carmona said. He added that once a scene has been corrupted, 'that's the end of it.'

That is a striking statement for a former sheriff to make about an active investigation, and it carries more weight because Carmona went beyond technical criticism. He said the public cannot be expected to trust a law enforcement agency when its leader repeatedly has to correct himself and alter his account. Nothing beyond the evidence and statements released so far has been confirmed publicly, and the central facts of Guthrie's disappearance remain contested, meaning any broader claims about what happened should be treated with caution.

Nancy Guthrie Case Increases Pressure on Nanos

The investigation is now just one front in a wider crisis surrounding Nanos. The Pima County Deputies Organization, which representing more than 300 members of the sheriff's department, said it had unanimously voted no confidence in him and called for his resignation.

That move followed reporting by The Arizona Republic, cited by Newsweek, that Nanos resigned from the El Paso Police Department in 1982 rather than 1984 as listed on his public résumé, amid disciplinary issues including excessive force, insubordination and off-duty gambling.

The sheriff's department said the discrepancies were clerical errors and, in a 10 March statement, defended Nanos as a public servant with more than four decades in law enforcement who continues to lead with experience, integrity and a clear focus on protecting the residents of Pima County.

Nanos has rejected criticism of the Guthrie investigation. In an interview with KVOA, he said, 'I have no regrets about my team and their efforts. I don't regret we let the crime scene go to soon or any of that, that's just silly.'

Even so, the pressure is mounting. On Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to compel Nanos to answer questions under oath, a move that could create a legal route to remove him if he refuses to comply.

Supervisor Matt Heinz, quoted by Newsweek, said Nanos had 'betrayed the trust that our community placed in him.' Investigators and Guthrie's family continue to urge anyone with information to come forward, where the story, stripped of surrounding political turmoil, remains at its most raw.