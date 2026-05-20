Police arrest Mango heir Jonathan Andic over the death of his billionaire father. What was initially ruled an accident in the Montserrat mountains in 2024 is now being treated as a possible homicide, with authorities pointing to inconsistencies, disputed movements, and a complex family dispute behind closed doors.

On 14 December 2024, Isak Andic, the 71-year-old billionaire founder of Mango, died after falling more than 100 metres while hiking in the Montserrat mountain range near Barcelona. The route, close to the Salnitre caves, was described by investigators as narrow but not technically difficult, though it had steep drops with no protective barriers.

The Montserrat Cliff Fall

Jonathan Andic was the only person walking with his father at the time of the incident. He was the one who alerted emergency services, initially triggering a response that appeared consistent with a tragic accident. Early reports suggested a slip or sudden fall, and the case was closed in early 2025. However, the absence of clear witnesses and the isolated nature of the path would later become central to renewed scrutiny by investigators.

Months after the case was closed, Catalan police reopened the investigation after prosecutors identified what they described as material contradictions in Jonathan Andic's statements. One key point involved his account of their positioning on the mountain path. Jonathan claimed he was walking ahead when he heard a shout and turned to see his father falling, but investigators later questioned this version after analysing mobile phone data and photographs taken during the hike.

Authorities also examined the medical findings, noting the absence of defensive injuries on Isak Andic's hands or forearms, which can sometimes suggest a lack of attempted self-protection during a fall. Another factor under review was a reported long-standing family dispute linked to business decisions and personal disagreements, including tensions around inheritance and a planned wedding that Isak allegedly opposed.

Arrest of Jonathan Andic

On 19 May 2026, Mossos d'Esquadra arrested Jonathan Andic at his home in Catalonia as part of an active homicide investigation. He was later brought before a judge in Martorell, where prosecutors formally reclassified the case as suspected homicide.

While Jonathan was released on a €1 million bail, he was ordered to surrender his passport and barred from leaving Spain. He must also report to court weekly. Investigators are now reviewing several key elements, including digital data from his phone, alleged inconsistencies in his timeline, and witness statements referencing family tensions.

According to reports, prosecutors are also considering whether financial and inheritance disputes may have contributed to motive. Jonathan has consistently denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that his father's death was a tragic accident during a family hike.

Bail, Restrictions and the Family's Fierce Denial

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Following his release, Jonathan Andic's legal team has strongly rejected any suggestion of criminal involvement, insisting there is no evidence supporting homicide claims. A family statement expressed full confidence in him and described the allegations as unfounded.

Despite this, the investigation remains open and active, with police continuing to piece together the events of the Montserrat hike. The case now places one of Spain's most prominent business families under intense public and judicial scrutiny, as authorities attempt to determine whether Isak Andic's death was a tragic accident or something far more deliberate.

With restrictions in place and further analysis ongoing, the final outcome of the investigation could reshape both a family legacy and one of Europe's most recognisable fashion empires.