A North Haven dental student, Conor Hylton, 26, died on 15 August 2024 after being placed in what his family describes as a 'fake ICU' at the Milford campus of Bridgeport Hospital.

Hylton, a student at the University of Connecticut Dental School, was reportedly left unattended in the hospital's intensive care unit despite his rapidly deteriorating condition, according to a medical malpractice lawsuit filed on 31 March 2026 in Connecticut Superior Court.

Hylton's parents, both dentists, allege that critical failures in his care led to his preventable death. Joel Faxon of the Faxon Law Group, representing Hylton's estate, said the family is devastated and described the incident as a tragedy that could have been avoided.

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Emergency Room Visit and ICU Transfer

Hylton entered the emergency room at the former Milford Hospital complaining of abdominal pain and vomiting. Within hours, he was diagnosed with pancreatitis, dehydration, metabolic acidosis, and alcohol withdrawal.

According to reporting by CT Insider, the lawsuit states that Hylton was then transferred to an intensive care unit that lacked on‑site ICU physicians and instead relied on a controversial tele‑ICU system.

The hospitalist assigned to oversee Hylton, Dr. Frances Demur, reportedly never assessed him in person, even after being notified of his declining condition. Care was instead partially managed through remote monitoring.

According to the legal filing, neither Hylton nor his family consented to placement in a tele-ICU. Faxon described the arrangement as a 'fake ICU' because patients are not informed that there may be no doctor physically present to monitor critical changes in their condition.

Alleged Breakdowns in Care

The lawsuit details a series of failures that allegedly contributed to Hylton's death. Required assessments for alcohol withdrawal were not performed. His fluid intake and output were reportedly not monitored, and no physician evaluated him as his condition worsened overnight.

Nursing documentation was delayed or missing, and confusion during the emergency response contributed to treatment delays.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., Hylton became unresponsive, showed seizure-like activity, and began vomiting. His heart rate dropped, prompting a code to be called. He was intubated but could not be resuscitated, with his death recorded at 6:09 a.m.

The legal complaint also notes that airway protection was inadequate while powerful sedatives were administered, leaving Hylton vulnerable as his consciousness declined.

Hospital Response and Legal Action

Bridgeport Hospital, owned by Yale New Haven Health, released a statement through media relations coordinator Amanda Raus, saying the organisation is aware of the lawsuit and is committed to providing high-quality care but cannot comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit alleges a lack of communication among medical providers, inaccurate medical record entries, and delayed response to critical procedures.

Hylton's death highlights concerns about the safety of tele-ICU systems when patients are critically ill and underscores questions about patient consent for remote intensive care.

Public Safety Concerns

The case has raised broader concerns about patient safety in telemedicine and remote ICU monitoring.

Experts note that while tele-ICUs are intended to support on-site staff, they may not replace the need for continuous bedside evaluation, particularly for high-risk patients. Hylton's death serves as a cautionary example of potential gaps in emergency care and hospital oversight.