Maria Kovalchuk, a former OnlyFans model, has alleged she survived a violent ordeal in Dubai that left her with severe injuries, including a broken spine, after attending a private gathering with a group of wealthy individuals.

In a recent interview, she also claimed she later received threats saying 'We will find you', adding a chilling layer to a case that has already drawn widespread attention online. The circumstances remain disputed, with authorities previously closing the investigation based on a different account of events.

Alleged Dubai Gathering Turns Into Violent Ordeal

Read more Streamer Clavicular Sued Over Allegations of Assault, Fraud and Livestream Injection of Teen Influencer Streamer Clavicular Sued Over Allegations of Assault, Fraud and Livestream Injection of Teen Influencer

According to Maria Kovalchuk's account, the incident began after she missed a flight and ended up spending time with a group that included two men and two women. She has alleged that alcohol and illegal substances were present during the gathering, which involved partying with the individuals.

As reported by The Tab, Kovalchuk allegedly met a small group of wealthy individuals after missing her flight, and the situation later developed into a violent incident involving claims of coercion and abuse.

Kovalchuk said she was encouraged to take part in the activities but refused. She claims the atmosphere then turned hostile, and that she was pressured into engaging in sexual activity and treated as an object by those present.

She has further alleged that violence followed her refusal, stating that the last thing she remembers before losing consciousness was the escalation of the situation.

Severe Injuries and Hospital Recovery

Kovalchuk has said she later woke up in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She claims she suffered multiple fractures, including spinal injuries, alongside broken limbs and other severe trauma.

Her mother has also described additional injuries, including facial wounds. In statements reported from interviews, Kovalchuk said she experienced significant confusion upon waking, including memory loss and difficulty recognising familiar people.

She described prolonged periods of distress in the hospital, stating she was bedridden and heavily reliant on medical care while struggling with disorientation and psychological shock. Medical details have not been independently verified, but her account highlights ongoing recovery from both physical and mental trauma.

Dubai Authorities' Investigation and Closed Case

Dubai authorities investigated the incident following the reported injuries. However, their findings reportedly concluded that Kovalchuk had fallen from a height after entering a restricted construction site alone.

No charges were brought against the individuals she identified, and the case was subsequently closed. This official version of events contrasts sharply with Kovalchuk's allegations of assault during a private gathering.

The discrepancy between the two accounts has contributed to continued public debate, particularly across social media, where the case has circulated widely.

Alleged Threats Following the Incident

In her interview, Kovalchuk also claimed that she received threatening messages after the incident. She alleged that unknown individuals contacted her with warnings including the phrase 'We will find you', and said her family was also targeted.

She stated that the threats extended beyond herself, with messages allegedly referencing her relatives in Norway. Following these claims, she said authorities provided protective measures, including panic buttons for emergency use by family members.

These allegations of intimidation have not been independently verified, but they form part of her broader account of events following the Dubai incident.

Ongoing Recovery and Public Attention

Maria Kovalchuk is continuing to recover from the injuries she says she sustained during the incident. She remains in contact with media outlets, where she has repeated elements of her account and described the long-term impact on her physical health and psychological wellbeing.

The case continues to attract attention online due to the conflicting narratives between her allegations and the official findings released by authorities.