KEY POINTS The War Powers Resolution deadline on 1 May challenges Trump's military actions in Iran.

What is the War Powers Resolution?

Will Congress let the Iran War to continue beyond 1 May?

Under the War Powers Resolution, also called the War Powers Act, a US president who has activated the armed forces without congressional approval has 60 days to stand down before it is technically considered an illegal war.

President Donald Trump's military campaign against Iran is nearing a critical legal deadline as the 60-day limit under the US War Powers Resolution approaches on 1 May. If Trump decides to ignore the deadline, the Iran conflict can legally be referred to as 'illegal'.

What is the War Powers Resolution?

The War Powers Resolution of 1973, also known as the War Powers Act, is a federal law intended to check the US president's power to commit the United States to an armed conflict without the consent of Congress.

The War Powers Resolution requires the president to notify Congress within 48 hours of committing armed forces to military action. It also forbids the US armed forces from remaining for more than 60 days at the site of a conflict, in this case, in or around Iran, including its waters.

What Happens on the 1 May Deadline?

Opponents to the extension of the Iran war beyond 1 May argue that any continued offensive military action without congressional approval would violate federal law and undermine the constitutional power of Congress to declare war officially.

Under statute, Congress must authorise the Iran conflict by 28 April. If it fails to do so, the president is required to terminate military action. However, Trump can invoke a provision to extend the 60-day clock for another 30 days if he argues that sustained military action is required to keep service members safe while withdrawing from Iran.

Justifying a Potentially Illegal Iran War

Lawyers for Trump's administration have rationalised the strikes on Iran as necessary self-defence and protection of US allies in the Middle East. Washington claimed the attack on Iran was justified by ongoing threats from Tehran, including an alleged threat to the president's life.

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Trump justified the war as necessary to eliminate Iran's ballistic missile capabilities and prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, claiming the regime was on the verge of developing weapons that could threaten the US homeland.

Troop Withdrawal After 60 Days

To comply with the War Powers Resolution, Trump formally notified Congress of military engagement on 2 March, although strikes on Iran began on 28 February 2026. After the 60-day deadline on 1 May, a 30-day extension is allowed for troop withdrawal from Iran.

If Congress does not approve the war by 1 May, the Trump administration and Pentagon must be prepared to scale back military presence in the Middle East. This withdrawal includes American naval presence at the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters.

Congress Divided Over Iran War

American lawmakers are divided over the Iran conflict. Several attempts by lawmakers to limit Trump's war powers or to force troop withdrawal from the Middle East have failed, especially in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Democrats, joined by a few Republicans, insist that Congress alone has the authority to approve prolonged military campaigns. They warn that allowing presidents to continue wars without the blessing of Congress weakens the constitutional balance of power.

Clashing Demands in US-Iran Negotiations

Some lawmakers argue that Iran's military capabilities and nuclear ambitions justify continued pressure, saying the US must maintain leverage against Tehran. Washington wants Iran to halt uranium enrichment, surrender stockpiles of enriched uranium, cut missile threats and accept more stringent international oversight over Iran's nuclear facilities.

Meanwhile, Iran has demanded an end to US strikes, guarantees over its civilian nuclear programs for the production of nuclear-powered electricity, and respect for Iran's national sovereignty. Tehran has also rejected calls for unilateral concessions while under US military pressure.

Congress Faces 1 May Test

The approaching 1 May deadline could be a defining test of presidential war powers in modern America. If Trump continues military operations in Iran without congressional approval, lawsuits and political backlash could grow rapidly.

If Trump seeks authorisation from Congress, the House could face a major vote to either formally support the Iran war or to withdraw US troops from the Middle East. The deadline is adding fresh pressure on US lawmakers to decide America's path to either war or peace.