In an explosive social media post, US President Donald Trump has directly linked the fatal hammer attack in Florida to policies under Joe Biden, as he shared the uncensored surveillance footage of the incident.

Trump blamed the Biden administration for allowing the suspect — a Haitian national — to remain in the US despite a prior deportation order. He also described the migrant as an 'animal' in his post.

The video, which shows the violent assault at a Fort Myers gas station parking lot, has quickly spread online, intensifying an already charged debate over immigration enforcement and public safety.

What Happened at Fort Myers

The attack took place on the morning of 3 April at a gas station and convenience store in Fort Myers, where 51-year-old Nilufa Easmin, a clerk and mother of two, was working.

According to police and court records, the suspect, identified as Rolbert Joachin, was seen in the parking lot holding a hammer. He smashed the windshield of a vehicle before Easmin stepped outside the store. Moments later, he approached her and struck her multiple times in the head.

Witnesses reported that the assault continued even after she fell to the ground. First responders found Easmin unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. A memorial has since formed outside the location.

Arrest, Charges, And Courtroom Details

Joachin, 40, was reportedly taken into custody shortly after the attack following a brief search. Officers recognised him from prior encounters in the area. He now faces charges of second-degree murder and criminal mischief, with prosecutors seeking to hold him without bond.

During a court appearance on 9 April, investigators said Joachin admitted he went to the location intending to kill the victim and wore the same clothing from the previous day so she would recognise him. Authorities have also indicated he may be connected to at least one other open case, though details have not been released.

Immigration Status Becomes Central To The Case

Federal officials confirmed that Joachin entered the United States in 2022 and was later issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge.

Despite that order, he remained in the country and was granted Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, in 2024, a designation that temporarily shields individuals from deportation. After his arrest, Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed a detainer on him. The Department of Homeland Security has stated he will be deported regardless of the outcome of the criminal case.

That timeline has become a key point in the political response, with critics arguing it highlights gaps in enforcement, while others point to the broader legal framework surrounding TPS and ongoing court challenges tied to the program.

Trump's Response And Video Post

In his Truth Social post, Trump described the attack in stark terms and said he felt obligated to share the video publicly, even while warning viewers about its graphic nature. He directly blamed the Biden administration, arguing that the suspect should not have been allowed to remain in the country.

'An Illegal Alien Criminal from Haiti, who was released into our Country by the WORST President in History, Crooked Joe Biden, and the Radical Democrats in Congress, just beat an innocent woman to death with a hammer at a gas station in Florida,' Trump wrote in his post.

Trump also used the case to renew calls for stricter immigration enforcement and to criticise the TPS program, which his administration has previously sought to limit. He framed the incident as part of a broader pattern tied to federal policy decisions.

The case arrives at a time when policies like TPS are already under scrutiny in courts and in Congress. Meanwhile, Joachin remains in custody as the legal process moves forward, and the investigation into the attack is ongoing.