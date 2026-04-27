A 31-year-old California teacher stood in a Washington federal courtroom on 27 April 2026, dressed in a blue prison jumpsuit and charged with attempting to assassinate the President of the United States, while his family across three states were already speaking to law enforcement about the warnings they had missed.

Cole Tomas Allen's first court appearance before Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh came less than 48 hours after he allegedly rushed a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton, armed with a 12-gauge shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives. The charges unsealed that Monday afternoon paint a portrait of meticulous premeditation, and a family that knew something was wrong long before the shots were fired.

What The Federal Charges Reveal

According to court documents unsealed on 27 April 2026, prosecutors charged Allen with three federal counts: attempting to assassinate the President of the United States, transporting a firearm and ammunition in interstate commerce with intent to commit a felony, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

The unsealed probable cause affidavit, sworn to by an FBI special agent, states that Allen made a three-night reservation at the Washington Hilton on 6 April, nearly three weeks before the dinner, departing California by train on 21 April 2026. He transferred in Chicago and checked into the hotel on 24 April, two hours before the event, according to investigators.

When he was arrested, Allen was in possession of a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun and a Rock Island Armory 1911 .38-calibre pistol. The affidavit states he approached a security checkpoint on the hotel's terrace level at around 20:40, ran through a magnetometer whilst holding the long gun, and that a Secret Service officer was shot once in the chest. The officer was wearing a ballistic vest. Allen fell to the ground and suffered minor injuries but was not shot, according to the court document.

In court, Allen wore a blue prison jumpsuit and spoke softly, answering 'No your honour' when asked if there was any reason he would not be able to understand the proceedings. He scanned the public gallery, which held more than 40 members of press and public, as marshals led him in.

"Today, the Department of Justice filed three federal charges in United States District Court against Cole Tomas Allen," says @DAGToddBlanche.



"The first count is attempted assassination of the President of the United States. This count is punishable by up to life in prison. The… pic.twitter.com/mlPckLCeqd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 27, 2026

The Manifesto, In His Own Words

At roughly 20:40 on 25 April, around the same time as the shooting, Allen emailed his family and a former employer what the FBI affidavit describes as an 'Apology and Explanation'. The email began, 'Hello everybody! So I may have given a lot of people a surprise today. Let me start off by apologizing to everyone whose trust I abused.'

In it, he wrote: 'I am a citizen of the United States of America. What my representatives do reflects on me. And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.' The document, reviewed in detail by CBS News and cited in the FBI affidavit, ran to more than 1,000 words. Allen ranked potential targets, writing that Trump administration officials were 'targets, prioritised from highest-ranking to lowest,' explicitly excluding FBI Director Kash Patel. Secret Service agents were listed as targets 'only if necessary', whilst hotel staff and Capitol Police were designated 'not targets if at all possible.'

Allen wrote that he had chosen buckshot rather than slugs 'to minimise casualties.' He also noted his own racial identity, writing as a hypothetical objection: 'As a half-black, half-white person, you shouldn't be the one doing this.' His rebuttal: 'I don't see anyone else picking up the slack.' He signed the email 'Cole 'coldFace' 'Friendly Federal Assassin' Allen,' court documents show.

The Family Warnings And The Church Elder Father

The most striking details to emerge from court documents and law enforcement disclosures concern Allen's family, who acted on the manifesto even as the shooting was under way.

According to a White House official who spoke to NPR, Allen's brother notified police in New London, Connecticut, after receiving the email on Saturday night. Federal agents also interviewed Allen's sister in Maryland, who told investigators her brother had legally purchased several weapons from a California gun store and stored them at their parents' home in Torrance without their knowledge. She described her brother as prone to making radical statements, and said he had frequently referenced a plan to do 'something' to fix perceived problems in society.

The sister confirmed to Secret Service and Montgomery County Police that Allen had attended a 'No Kings' protest in California and was affiliated with a group called The Wide Awakes, a network of activists dedicated to social justice issues that takes its name from an 1860s abolitionist youth movement that supported Abraham Lincoln.

Allen's father, Thomas, is listed as an elder at Grace United Reformed Church in Torrance, a 'Bible-believing church', a notable detail given that Allen's manifesto contained explicitly anti-Christian rhetoric. President Trump noted the apparent contradiction on Sunday, telling reporters: 'He hates Christians. That's one thing for sure. He hates Christians, a hatred. And I think his sister or his brother actually was complaining about it. They were even complaining to law enforcement. So he was a very troubled guy.'

The scary part: Cole Tomas Allen looks like he came from a good family.



Caltech graduate. Master’s in computer science.



Yet he charged a Secret Service checkpoint with a shotgun—willing to die for a shot at the President.



This is why the left constantly calls Trump "Hitler,"… pic.twitter.com/GTMdODiha0 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 26, 2026

From Caltech High-Flier To Federal Defendant

Before Saturday evening, Cole Tomas Allen's public profile was that of an overachiever. His LinkedIn page describes him as a 'mechanical engineer and computer scientist by degree, independent game developer by experience, teacher by birth.' He received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Caltech in 2017 and a master's degree in computer science from California State University, Dominguez Hills, in 2025.

Read more Alleged Gunman Cole Allen's Manifesto Reveals to Spare One Trump Official Leaving Investigators Scrambling for Motive Alleged Gunman Cole Allen's Manifesto Reveals to Spare One Trump Official Leaving Investigators Scrambling for Motive

Those who knew Allen in Torrance described him as an intelligent, mild-mannered man. Dylan Wakayama, president of a local non-profit that runs a volunteer programme for high school students, said several teenagers had called him to say Allen had tutored them. 'I think all of us in Torrance are very shocked,' Wakayama said.

A detention hearing has been set for 30 April 2026. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, speaking at a DOJ press conference after the arraignment, told reporters: 'The political violence and rhetoric has got to stop.'

The case now sits before the federal courts, but the question of what Allen's family knew, and when they knew it, will define its next chapter.