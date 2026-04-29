A dramatic security scare at a high profile Washington dinner has taken a troubling turn, with investigators now examining claims that a Secret Service agent may have been struck by 'friendly fire' during the chaos. The incident unfolded while Donald Trump and Melania Trump were attending a packed event, sending shockwaves through a room filled with senior officials and journalists.

The incident began when 31-year-old suspect Cole Tomas Allen allegedly sprinted through a security checkpoint inside a Washington hotel hosting a major political dinner. According to officials, he was carrying a shotgun and moved at speed past magnetometers before a loud gunshot was heard.

Suspect Storms Security Checkpoint

Authorities say Allen had travelled from California and booked a room in the same hotel, later using an unguarded stairwell to reach the secured area. He was reportedly armed with multiple weapons, including a shotgun, a pistol, and several knives.

As panic spread, guests inside the ballroom were told to take cover. Some reported hearing gunfire and even smelling gunpowder, while others closer to the front only realised something was wrong when security began moving rapidly.

Secret Service agents quickly removed Trump and other officials from the area, while guests ducked under tables in a scene described as chaotic but controlled.

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Who Fired the Shot?

Initial reports suggested the suspect discharged his weapon as he ran through the checkpoint. However, newer accounts have raised the possibility that the injury may have come from return fire by another officer.

The injured agent, identified in reports as Officer V.G., was protected by a ballistic vest, which likely prevented more serious harm. He reportedly fired multiple shots at the suspect after being hit.

Officials have confirmed that ballistics testing is ongoing to determine whether the wound was caused by the suspect's shotgun or by a colleague's weapon during the rapid response.

The possibility of 'friendly fire' has not been officially confirmed, but sources familiar with the probe say it remains a key line of inquiry.

THE ENTIRE STORY MAKES NO SENSE. https://t.co/vrX3yTPhkI — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) April 28, 2026

Despite the confusion, authorities have pointed to the swift response as a success in preventing a far more serious attack. Allen reportedly tripped and fell shortly after entering the secured area, allowing officers to quickly overpower and restrain him.

He was arrested at the scene and later charged with attempting to assassinate the president, along with firearm related offences. Prosecutors say he had sent messages indicating an intention to target government officials.

During a brief court appearance, Allen did not enter a plea. His legal team has stated that he has no prior criminal record.

Officials also confirmed that he never reached the ballroom where Trump and hundreds of guests were gathered, a detail they say highlights the effectiveness of the security perimeter despite the breach.

Who fired the 5 to 8 shots?



It’s too many conflicting stories.



Why was no one hit other than the SS by friendly fire?!



They let the gunman shoot all those rounds and no one shot or injured him? Bs!! — Tanja (@WeSee2024) April 28, 2026

Investigation Intensifies

The incident has triggered a wider review of security procedures, particularly how the suspect was able to access the building and move so close to a high profile event.

The hotel, while hosting the dinner, remained open to the public, creating a complex security environment. Authorities have stressed that the ballroom itself was secured, but questions remain about the surrounding areas.

The emergence of 'friendly fire' claims has added another layer of scrutiny. Experts say such incidents, while rare, can occur in high stress situations where rapid decisions are made under pressure.

Investigators are focusing on forensic evidence to establish a clear timeline of events. The outcome of the ballistics analysis is expected to play a crucial role in determining exactly what happened during those critical moments.