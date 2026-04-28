A company already scarred by the murder of its own chief executive has fired an employee who publicly lamented that President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt, jolting the insurer back into the centre of America's debate over political violence.

UnitedHealthcare has dismissed a social media manager after a viral clip showed her expressing sympathy for Saturday's attempted assassination, an incident that risks thrusting America's largest health insurer into the centre of a national political violence debate for the second time, just 16 months after its CEO, Brian Thompson, was murdered. The termination, confirmed by the company on the morning of Tuesday, 28 April 2026, came within hours of the video spreading across social media platforms and drawing urgent calls for corporate accountability.

A Three-Second Sentence That Cost a Career

The Daily Wire confirmed that Alison King, a social media manager at the health insurance giant, was fired shortly after the company became aware of a social media video in which she mocked the Saturday night attack on the president at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C.

In the video, King described her initial response to learning of the shooting in real time. She said her first reaction was to assume the incident was 'probably fake,' before adding that her second thought was, 'aww, they missed,' followed by a remark that such reactions signalled the country was 'cooked.'

King, 29, told Newsweek in a text message early Tuesday: 'I have no comment.' Her LinkedIn account had been deleted by the time journalists sought to verify her employment.

UnitedHealthcare's statement was unambiguous. A spokesperson told Fox News Digital: 'Violence is never acceptable and any comments that suggest otherwise are in no way consistent with our mission and values. The person who made comments online about Saturday night's incident at a Washington event where President Trump and many other political leaders were gathered is no longer employed by the company.'

A senior UnitedHealth employee told The Daily Wire that company leadership was appalled at the statement, given the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and that the company initiated the termination process immediately upon seeing King's post.

Social media manager for @UHC is sad that the shooter missed



Any comment @UHC? pic.twitter.com/qGG4iOoD72 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 28, 2026

What Happened at the Washington Hilton

The incident that King commented on unfolded on the evening of Saturday, 25 April 2026, at the Washington Hilton, the venue for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, an educator from Torrance, California, with an engineering degree from a prestigious university, was charged in federal court on Monday with three counts: attempting to assassinate the president, using a firearm during a crime of violence, and transporting a firearm in interstate commerce with intent to commit a felony.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting suspect had written a manifesto stating he planned to target Trump administration officials 'prioritised from highest-ranking to lowest,' according to a copy obtained by CBS News. The manifesto referred to himself as the 'Friendly Federal Assassin' and stated: 'I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.'

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were safely evacuated from the dinner. A Secret Service officer was struck by at least one round, believed to have been fired by Allen, but the agent was protected by a bulletproof vest and is expected to recover. If convicted, Allen faces the prospect of life in prison. He did not enter a plea at Monday's hearing.

Political Pressure and a Swift Corporate Response

The video of King's comments was amplified by the influential 'Libs of TikTok' account on X, and the political backlash arrived swiftly. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) pressured the company to respond, posting on X late Monday: 'I'd love to hear how United Health Care plans to respond to the company's social media manager mourning the fact that President Trump survived Saturday's assassination attempt. [UnitedHealthcare], what's your reaction?' The company's statement arrived less than 12 hours later.

King's firing was not an isolated incident. An Ohio teacher was separately terminated after a video surfaced in which she appeared to lament Trump's survival of the shooting. A Florida Democrat organisation posted 'that sucks' alongside a 'disappointed' face on social media after the shooting, and a Democrat brewery owner who had previously promised to serve free beer upon Trump's death also lamented that the president had survived the attack.

House Speaker Mike Johnson addressed the broader pattern directly. 'They've incited violence, in my view,' Johnson said of Democratic lawmakers. 'It's time to turn down the rhetoric. We've been seeing this over and over.'

Violence is never acceptable and any comments that suggest otherwise are in no way consistent with our mission and values. The person who made comments online about Saturday night’s incident at a Washington event where President Trump and many other political leaders were… — UnitedHealthcare (@UHC) April 28, 2026

A Company That Has Already Buried Its Own CEO

The particular weight of King's comments derives directly from the company she worked for. On 4 December 2024, Brian Thompson was shot and killed outside an entrance to the New York Hilton Midtown in Midtown Manhattan, where he had been attending an annual investors' meeting for UnitedHealthcare's parent company, UnitedHealth Group. The words 'delay,' 'deny,' and 'depose' were found inscribed on the spent cartridge cases, a reference to a phrase widely associated with the insurance industry's claims-avoidance practices.

Read more Kash Patel Girlfriend Reacts to Assassination Attempt by Defending Police and Blasting Threatening News Fabrications Kash Patel Girlfriend Reacts to Assassination Attempt by Defending Police and Blasting Threatening News Fabrications

The accused gunman, Luigi Mangione, became a polarising figure. Opinion polls showed that a majority of American adults found the killing unacceptable, but a plurality of younger respondents viewed it as acceptable, with younger people viewing Mangione 'far more favourably' than Thompson and UnitedHealthcare. Mangione, now 27, faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted in either his federal or state case; his federal trial has been further delayed to January 2027, and his state trial is scheduled for September 2026.

The cultural shadow of the Thompson murder made King's remarks uniquely incendiary, a fact not lost on UnitedHealth's leadership. The company that lost its CEO to a gunman had now parted ways with an employee who expressed disappointment that another gunman had missed.

In a moment when political violence is no longer a fringe occurrence but a recurring headline, a three-second offhand remark proved sufficient to end a career, and to remind America that words, especially careless ones, carry consequences.