A historic Black cemetery on Florida's Gulf Coast has been vandalised in an attack that left graves damaged, headstones overturned and the names 'Trump' and 'DeSantis' spray-painted across burial sites. For families with relatives buried there, the desecration has landed as something uglier than ordinary vandalism. It struck a place tied to memory, race and local history.

In an official release, authorities in Palmetto are investigating damage at Old Memphis Cemetery, a burial ground established in 1904 for Black residents of the city's historic Memphis neighbourhood. Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said 17 gravesites were damaged, with broken headstones, shattered concrete and red spray paint scrawled across tombs.

The graffiti included references to President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Investigators believe at least some of the vandalism dates back to March, suggesting the destruction may have gone unnoticed for weeks.

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A Cemetery With Deep Local Roots

Old Memphis Cemetery holds generations of Black families connected to Palmetto's historically African American Memphis community, formed during segregation when Black residents were denied equal access to burial grounds and public services.

What makes this incident especially disturbing is not simply the physical destruction but where it happened. Cemeteries carry emotional weight in every community, but historically Black burial sites in the American South also represent continuity through eras of exclusion, violence and displacement.

For relatives visiting the graves, the sight was jarring.

Glenn Searls, 77, whose family members are buried at the cemetery, told Reuters he felt 'extreme anger' after seeing the damage. 'When you look and you see "DeSantis" and "Trump" spray-painted on a vault, it makes you wonder if it's politically motivated, and I tend to believe it is,' he said.

Another visitor, Edrena Love Freeman, discovered her father's headstone had been moved. Standing beside the grave of her father, a World War II veteran who died in 1970, she described the vandalism bluntly. 'I just thought it was evil, it's just not right.'

Political Tension Surrounds The Investigation

Investigators have not publicly identified suspects or confirmed a political motive. No arrests have been made.

Still, the names painted across the graves have inevitably pulled the case into America's deeply polarised political climate. The vandalism arrives during another combustible election cycle in the United States, where political branding increasingly bleeds into public hostility and symbolic acts of intimidation.

The White House condemned the attack in unusually direct terms. Spokesman Davis Ingle said: 'Anyone who engages in this disgusting behavior must be condemned in the harshest terms possible.'

A spokesperson for DeSantis did not immediately respond to requests for comment following the discovery.

Law enforcement officials have been careful not to speculate publicly about intent. Detectives said there is currently no evidence that human remains were disturbed or removed from the gravesites, though the broader damage remains substantial.

Photographs released by authorities show toppled headstones, cracked burial vaults and spray-painted inscriptions smeared across graves. The imagery has unsettled residents far beyond Palmetto itself because it taps into something familiar in the American South. Attacks on cemeteries, churches and memorials often carry historical echoes that extend well beyond property crime.

UPDATE (5/13): The Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible (in additional to the potential reward of up to $3,000...

Community Anger Builds As Investigation Continues

The sheriff's office said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities are offering financial rewards for information leading to arrests, including up to $3,000 from CrimeStoppers of Manatee County and an additional $1,000 from the Gold Star Club of Manatee County.

Residents have also raised questions about how long the vandalism may have remained undetected. Detectives now believe some damage was inflicted months ago, exposing the vulnerability of older cemeteries that often lack regular security or maintenance resources.

That detail has sharpened local frustration. Families are not only confronting the desecration itself but the possibility that loved ones' graves sat damaged for an extended period without intervention.

For many in Palmetto, the issue no longer feels confined to one criminal investigation. It has become a painful reminder of how fragile historic Black spaces can still be, even more than a century after Old Memphis Cemetery was established.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office or CrimeStoppers anonymously.