Donald Trump is facing a public rebuke from inside his own hardline ranks, after former Border Patrol official Greg Bovino used a series of media appearances this week in the United States to accuse the Trump administration of abandoning its promised mass deportation agenda and siding with what he called 'swamp creatures.' Bovino, who worked under Trump at the Department of Homeland Security, is urging supporters to push back against his former bosses and demand an even tougher crackdown.

Bovino, 56, retired earlier this year as Border Patrol 'commander-at-large' in the wake of intense criticism over a deadly operation in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where two unarmed protesters were shot and killed by federal agents. That final chapter of his government career shadowed his exit and raised questions about his judgement and conduct long before he began attacking Trump's team in public.

Bovino has since re-emerged as a kind of insurgent voice on the right, circulating through conservative media to portray Trump's immigration machine as compromised from within. In the last week alone he has sat for interviews with Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones and Ann Coulter, using each platform to paint a picture of an administration backtracking on the sweeping deportations that once defined its rhetoric.

On The Megyn Kelly Show, Bovino boiled his philosophy down to three blunt lines. 'You want results?' he told listeners. 'You create fear. Mass operations. Roving patrols. Zero mixed signals.' It is the language of someone who still wears the 'immigration hardliner' label as a badge rather than a warning.

Trump Accused of Letting 'Swamp Creatures' Win

Pressed by Kelly about the recent resignation of Mike Banks, Trump's chief of Border Patrol, Bovino framed the departure as part of a broader purge of true believers. He claimed he spoke to Banks just half an hour before appearing on the programme, describing him as 'quite gracious' but grouping him firmly in what he called the 'mass deportations people.'

'What I will say is that Chief Banks and I are both mass deportations people just like Kristi Noem, Corey Lewandowski and others mass deportations folks, and we're all no longer employed by Department of Homeland Security. What does that tell you?' Bovino asked.

The revolution eats its children: ‘A fired Trump administration official and deportation hardliner is turning on his former employers, calling them "swamp creatures.’ Strange how he looks like Bovino - https://t.co/9tfP3pQwp2 pic.twitter.com/K2HudEITiO — Jürgen "jkr" Kraus (@jkr_on_the_web) May 17, 2026

The implication was not subtle. In his telling, there is a faction inside the Trump-era immigration apparatus that wanted large-scale removals and another, more cautious camp he dismisses as the 'swamp.' 'There's a lot of swamp creatures still out there,' he added, folding Trump's own favourite insult back onto the administration he served.

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He went further, embracing the label that many critics have used against him. 'We're all no longer working for the Department of Homeland Security. We are all mass deportation hardliners, and I use that term with great pride. Am I an immigration hardliner? You bet.'

From there, Bovino's language grew even more loaded. He talked about 'snakes' remaining in the system who, in his view, stand in the way of a renewed push for aggressive enforcement.

'There's a lot of snakes, a lot of swamp creatures still out there. So careful, America, still some swamp creatures out there,' he said. 'And before we go mass deportations, and before we return to hardline immigration, those snakes need to leave.'

The Trump camp has not, in the material provided, issued a direct response to Bovino's broadside. Without an official statement from the former president or his advisers, any speculation about their internal reasoning or future plans remains unverified.

Disgraced Enforcer Turns on His Old Bosses

Bovino's attempt to recast himself as a truth-telling outsider sits uneasily beside the record of his final year in uniform. His leadership in Minneapolis culminated in the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both American citizens and, unarmed at the time they were shot by federal agents during a crackdown in the city.

In the immediate aftermath, Bovino used official government social media channels to label the pair 'domestic terrorism' suspects. That decision appears to have backfired. The Trump administration subsequently took control of his accounts and removed him from immigration operations in Minneapolis, replacing him with border official Tom Homan.

The controversy did not end there. Bovino's appearance and online behaviour also drew scrutiny. He became notorious for a long black trench coat that critics likened to Nazi SS attire.

Ex-Trump Border Patrol Chief Warns Megyn Kelly: ‘Mass Deportations People’ Being Ousted From Admin #Mediaite https://t.co/Fu7maaRirA — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) May 14, 2026

Those comparisons intensified when he amplified a post from an anonymous neo-Nazi account that openly praised Adolf Hitler. According to the Daily Beast, it does not detail any formal disciplinary outcome from that episode, but it added to a growing perception, among detractors at least, that he was an unsuitable figure to front federal enforcement.

Now operating outside government, Bovino is trying to turn those hardline credentials into political leverage, arguing that even rump has allowed the system to go soft. For a Republican base that once cheered Trump's promises of mass deportations, hearing a former Border Patrol commander complain the policy has been diluted is an awkward echo, and one the former president may eventually feel obliged to answer directly.