Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has accused US President Donald Trump of putting his political legacy ahead of the Republican Party's future.

Speaking to Planet PEP ahead of the 3 November 2026 midterm elections, Scaramucci claimed Trump would rather undermine potential successors than help another Republican reach the White House.

The remarks came as Republicans prepared for a closely watched congressional election that could reshape the remainder of Trump's presidency. Scaramucci, once a prominent supporter of the president, questioned whether Trump was genuinely concerned about his party's electoral prospects.

His criticism went beyond the immediate contest. Scaramucci suggested that Trump's relationship with potential Republican successors could become increasingly strained during the final two years of his second term.

Anthony Scaramucci Says Donald Trump 'Doesn't Care' About Republican Success

During the interview, Scaramucci was asked whether Trump's campaign appearances suggested he was indifferent to Republican victories in the midterm elections. His response was unequivocal.

'He doesn't care. I mean, people that think he cares don't really understand him,' Scaramucci told Planet PEP, according to the interview excerpts reported by the Irish Star.

Scaramucci argued that Trump's campaign appearances frequently centred on his own accomplishments and personal observations rather than the candidates he was supposed to support.

He also criticised remarks Trump had reportedly made about the physical appearance of political figures during campaign events.

The former communications director described Trump as a 'full-on narcissist', offering a sharply critical interpretation of the president's personality and political priorities.

That description was Scaramucci's personal assessment, rather than a clinical diagnosis or independently established finding.

He suggested Trump viewed fellow Republicans as dependent on his political influence and reluctant to acknowledge their individual contributions.

The criticism raises a question for Republicans preparing for the next presidential election. How much room will Trump leave for another politician to establish an independent identity?

Scaramucci believes the answer could create difficulties for the party.

However, his remarks do not establish what Trump privately thinks about Republican candidates or whether the president intends to interfere with a future succession process.

Donald Trump's Former Aide Predicts Problems Over His Political Successor

Scaramucci's most pointed criticism concerned what could happen when Trump approaches the end of his second presidential term.

'The president's not that type of person. He's a little bit more of a nihilist, and he'll want to burn the place down before he lets one of his people be his successor,' Scaramucci said.

The former aide contrasted that assessment with his view of effective leadership, arguing that successful leaders should identify and prepare people capable of eventually replacing them.

He believes Trump could instead regard the emergence of another Republican political figure as a challenge to his own importance. Scaramucci predicted that this tension would become more visible as the 2028 presidential election approached.

'So watch for that to happen. And I think that's going to happen over the next two years as well,' he added.

The prediction remains speculative. There is no independently verified evidence in the supplied interview establishing that Trump has decided to obstruct a particular Republican successor.

Scaramucci's criticism also reflects a substantial change in his relationship with Trump.

The president announced his appointment as White House communications director in July 2017, but his tenure ended before the month was over. He subsequently became a vocal critic of Trump and the Make America Great Again movement.

Scaramucci now co-hosts The Rest Is Politics: US with journalist Katty Kay and has continued discussing Trump's political influence in interviews and public appearances.

Trump's Third-Term Remarks Add Another Question to Republican Succession

The debate over Trump's eventual successor has also been complicated by the president's repeated public suggestions that he should be allowed to seek another term.

During a campaign appearance in Iowa, Trump claimed he had the right to run again, according to the supplied report. Those remarks face a clear constitutional obstacle.

The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution prohibits any person from being elected president more than twice. Trump won the presidency in 2016 and again in 2024.

Michael T. van der Veen, who represented Trump during his second impeachment trial in 2021, offered a different interpretation of the president's third-term rhetoric.

Asked whether Trump would seriously attempt another presidential run, the lawyer suggested the statements were intended to divert attention.

'Distraction, I think that's distraction,' van der Veen told the Mirror in comments cited by the Irish Star.

His assessment does not establish Trump's intentions, but it illustrates the uncertainty surrounding the president's public remarks about his political future.

For Republican politicians considering their own presidential ambitions, that uncertainty could become increasingly relevant after the midterms.

Scaramucci, meanwhile, expects Trump's approach to potential successors to remain a source of tension over the next two years.