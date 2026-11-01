British psychic Craig Hamilton-Parker has predicted that US President Donald Trump could order fresh strikes against Iran before the midterm elections on Tuesday, 3 November 2026. The self-styled 'Prophet of Doom' suggested that political pressure might prompt a dramatic military decision, which he described as potentially 'kamikaze'.

The prediction comes as Republicans seek to defend their majorities in both chambers of Congress. The results will determine which party controls the House of Representatives and Senate during the final two years of Trump's presidency.

Hamilton-Parker speculated that another confrontation with Iran could divert public attention from the elections. However, he provided no evidence linking the president's military decisions to Republican electoral prospects.

His forecast also contrasts with recent reporting that American officials have warned regional allies to prepare for possible strikes after the elections.

Psychic Predicts Donald Trump Could Make 'Kamikaze' Decision

Hamilton-Parker, who has previously claimed to have predicted major world events, discussed his latest forecast with his YouTube audience.

The British psychic suggested another American attack against Iran could occur before voters finish casting their ballots.

'Trump has even said he might do a strike after the midterms. But you're not going to tell your enemy when you're going to strike, are you?' he said, according to a published account of his remarks.

'I feel there's going to be a strike very, very soon on Iran.'

Hamilton-Parker went further, suggesting that any operation might happen within days rather than weeks.

'Maybe in the next few days even,' he said.

He speculated that a fresh military confrontation could redirect public attention from Republican difficulties in congressional races.

Hamilton-Parker also suggested that the prospect of losing seats might encourage a politically risky decision, using the word 'kamikaze' to describe such behaviour.

The comparison concerned what he considered a potentially reckless political move, rather than the military tactics of an attack.

'There's nothing like a good old war to get everyone feeling patriotic,' he said.

The psychic offered no polling evidence demonstrating that another confrontation would improve Republican electoral prospects.

He also placed his forecast within a specific timeframe.

'I think we could see something before the 3rd of November. What better time to strike when you think about it. What better time.'

His comments remain an unsubstantiated prediction, rather than evidence of military preparations or a decision by Trump to launch an attack.

Donald Trump's Iran War Remarks Provide Political Backdrop

The prediction comes against the backdrop of continuing hostilities involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

American and Israeli military operations against Iran began in late February 2026, with the conflict continuing throughout the midterm campaign.

Trump has repeatedly defended the military campaign while maintaining that Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons.

Speaking at a Republican campaign rally in Lubbock, Texas, on 27 October, the president discussed when the conflict might end.

'It could be over whenever I want it to be over,' Trump told supporters, according to the published rally transcript.

He also said the war must conclude with assurances that Iran would never possess a nuclear weapon.

The remarks demonstrated the president's stated determination to achieve his objectives. They did not establish that he intended to undertake military action to influence the elections.

Reports Point To Possible Post-Election Strikes Against Iran

Separate reporting has raised the possibility of additional American military action against Iran, although the timing remains uncertain.

The Associated Press reported on 28 October that US officials had privately warned regional allies to prepare for possible strikes after the midterms.

Two diplomats briefed on those warnings said Trump had not reached a final decision.

The reported warnings provide a factual backdrop to discussions about further military escalation.

However, they do not substantiate Hamilton-Parker's prediction that Trump might authorise an attack before 3 November for electoral advantage.

Hamilton-Parker has also attracted attention for claims that he anticipated previous major events, including the Covid-19 pandemic and Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Those claims of predictive accuracy have not been independently substantiated and provide no reliable evidence of a future American military operation.

With the midterm elections approaching, his forecast has an immediate deadline. Whether further military action occurs before Tuesday remains unknown, while his claims about Trump's possible political motivations remain unsupported.