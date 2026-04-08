The United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, with Donald Trump bragging that this was a 'total and complete victory' for the United States. While that remains to be seen, the actions of the US Commander in Chief are under scrutiny, with some calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.

Before the truce materialized, Trump appeared bent on unleashing hell. This was clearly his message on his Truth Social post which in part read: 'A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will.'

Trump's Capacity As President Questioned

That message was clearly disturbing and drew notable reactions. That included a couple of former allies in Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Green and political commentator Candace Owens.

'25th Amendment!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is madness,' former congresswoman Greene posted on X.

25TH AMENDMENT!!!

Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization.

This is evil and madness. pic.twitter.com/2mdogDRZN4 — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 7, 2026

Owens tweeted a similar sentiment and called Trump a genocidal lunatic.

'The 25th amendment needs to be invoked. He is a genocidal lunatic. Our Congress and military need to intervene. We are beyond madness,' Owens posted.

The 25th amendment needs to be invoked. He is a genocidal lunatic. Our Congress and military need to intervene. We are beyond madness. https://t.co/b60wlO4OuW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 7, 2026

Greene and Owens were just some of the many personalities who aired their concerns on Trump's actions and decision-making. Various politicians were calling for the 25th amendment to be invoked, believing the Trump is unfit to be president, The Guardian reported.

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For those who may not be aware, the 25th amendment was ratified in 1967 following the assassination of John F. Kennedy. As explained by NBC News, it allows a vice president and Cabinet majority to transfer functions of a president who is 'unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.'

Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House, believes that Trump's instability is becoming more clear and dangerous. She made these remarks after the US President's 'whole civilisation will die tonight' statement. Pelosi feels that Republicans need to reconvene Congress to end the war.

'If the Cabinet is not willing to invoke the 25th Amendment and restore sanity, Republicans must reconvene Congress to end this war,' Pelosi said in a report by NBC News.

Trump Removal 'Easier Said Than Done'

Despite calls for his ouster, the chances of Trump being removed are considered low. The Cabinet needs to take an active role in invoking the 25th Amendment. But with his Cabinet continuously lauding him for how he has been running things, that possibility appears moot.

However, that will not stop efforts of trying to remove Trump from office. Articles of Impeachment were introduced on Monday, 6 April by Rep. John Larson (D-Conn), citing serial usurpation of the congressional war power and commission of murder, war crimes and piracy. This was backed by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Tuesday, 7 April.

Regardless of these calls and efforts, removing Trump is hard to foresee. Republicans control both chambers and there are no signs of unrest from within Trump's administration.

The backlash Trump is receiving is understandable, especially after his controversial ending a civilisation message. He may have calmed the storm with this two-week ceasefire. However, what most are waiting for is what happens once this truce runs out.