Donald Trump is facing a fierce new battle for his presidency after senior Democrats launched fresh impeachment calls following a series of 'unhinged' threats against Iran.

The 'mutiny' follows a chilling statement from the President, where he warned that 'a whole civilisation will die tonight' if Tehran failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Lawmakers now argue that Trump's erratic conduct during the six-week war has rendered him a 'dangerous madman' who must be removed via the 25th Amendment or a Senate trial.

In a video posted on social media, Senator Ed Markey described the president as 'completely unstable and dangerous', urging Congress to move beyond symbolic restraint and pursue removal. 'A war powers resolution will not be enough,' Markey said.

'Yes. We need to assert congressional authority and stop this illegal war in Iran. But, Trump is clearly an unstable warmonger at odds with the will of the people. Removal is the top priority. No more war criminal in the White House.'

He repeated the charge in even sharper terms, calling Trump a 'war-hungry madman at odds with the American people' and insisting impeachment must take precedence over any narrower legislative check.

The intervention did not emerge in isolation. Several lawmakers echoed the demand, some pressing for the use of the 25th Amendment as an alternative route to remove the president.

Representative Ro Khanna argued that 'threatening war crimes is a blatant violation of our constitution and the Geneva Conventions,' while Representative Jim McGovern called for immediate action from within the administration itself.

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, typically aligned with Trump, broke ranks to argue he was elected 'to end America's involvement in foreign wars' and not 'to kill an entire civilisation while waging a foreign war on behalf of Israel.'

Trump was elected to go to war against America’s deep state and to end America’s involvement in foreign wars.

Not to kill an entire civilization while waging a foreign war on behalf of Israel, another foreign country. https://t.co/9VQCOYIQVm — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 7, 2026

A Social Media Post That Shifted The Tone

The immediate trigger was a statement from Trump that ricocheted across Washington. Writing on Truth Social, the president warned that 'a whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again' if Iran failed to meet US demands to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 8 pm Eastern Time.

Trump added that 'Complete and Total Regime Change' might lead to 'something revolutionarily wonderful', closing with 'God Bless the Great People of Iran.'

Markey described it as 'unhinged', pointing to the scale of the threat and the absence of diplomatic restraint.

The administration has not publicly walked back the remarks. Instead, officials have continued to emphasise strategic objectives tied to energy flows and regional stability.

War Powers And Constitutional Limits

The legal argument underpinning the backlash centres on Congress's authority over war. Lawmakers pushing for a war powers resolution want to force a vote that could limit or end US military engagement in Iran.

Markey has dismissed that route as insufficient. His position reflects a belief that the issue is no longer solely about authorisation, but about conduct that, in his view, warrants removal.

The Constitution offers two paths. Impeachment requires the House of Representatives to approve articles before a Senate trial determines whether a president is removed. The 25th Amendment provides a separate mechanism that allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president unable to discharge the duties of the office.

Conflict Abroad, Pressure At Home

Since late February, the US and Israel have conducted a sustained offensive against Iran, prompting retaliation from Tehran through drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US assets. The fallout has included casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruption to global markets and aviation.

A fragile two-week ceasefire now holds after a last-minute agreement, with both Washington and Tehran claiming success. Iran has said it will coordinate vessel passage through the Strait of Hormuz during the pause, while Trump has presented the reopening of the route as a central objective achieved.

Diplomatic efforts are tentatively resuming. Pakistan has invited both sides to talks in Islamabad, with senior US figures including Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Vice President JD Vance expected to attend. The invitation suggests a recognition that military pressure alone has limits, even as tensions remain high.

Lebanon sits outside the ceasefire framework, with Israeli operations against Hezbollah continuing. That omission complicates any claim of de-escalation and keeps the region on edge.

The Islamabad summit represents the first face-to-face peace effort since the conflict escalated in February. However, as impeachment calls grow louder at home, the President's authority at the negotiating table remains under intense scrutiny.