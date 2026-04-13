Donald Trump has turned his fire on the Vatican, publicly deriding Pope Leo XIV while claiming credit for his rise.

Writing on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump described Pope Leo as 'WEAK on crime' and 'terrible for Foreign Policy', framing the pontiff as out of step with his administration's priorities. He took particular issue with criticism of US military actions, insisting he would not accept a pope who viewed American intervention in Venezuela as 'terrible'.

Speaking after landing at Joint Base Andrews, Trump dismissed Leo as 'a very liberal person' and added, 'I don't think he's doing a very good job. He likes crime, I guess. I am not a fan of Pope Leo.'

Trump also claimed the pope's election itself was tied to his presidency. 'If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican,' he wrote, suggesting the College of Cardinals elevated the Chicago-born cleric as a strategic response to his leadership.

'Trump, Despite Acting Like A Baby, Has A God Complex'

On Sunday, he went further, posting an image portraying himself as Jesus Christ, robed in white and positioned as a healer. In the photo, doctors and members of the military look up to Trump's 'holiness,' while the Statue of Liberty and the Capitol hover in the background. There are military jets flying in the sky as fireworks splash in the background.

The latest remarks also come amid a swirl of symbolic gestures that critics say blur the line between politics and personal mythology.

Likewise, in May 2025, Trump drew backlash after sharing an AI-generated image depicting himself as the Pope, as Catholics mourn Pope Francis. Critics, including the New York State Catholic Conference, accused him of mocking the faith, while former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi called the image offensive. The White House defended Trump, insisting he respects Catholics, but even New York Archbishop Timothy Dolan admitted the image 'wasn't good'.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, once one of Trump's most loyal allies before her resignation from Congress in January, described the image as more than blasphemy and wrote that it reflected an Antichrist spirit.

'On Orthodox Easter, President Trump attacked the Pope because the Pope is rightly against Trump's war in Iran and then he posted this picture of himself as if he is replacing Jesus,' she posted on X. 'This comes after last week's post of his evil tirade on Easter and then threatening to kill an entire civilisation. I completely denounce this and I'm praying against it!!!'

On Orthodox Easter, President Trump attacked the Pope because the Pope is rightly against Trump’s war in Iran and then he posted this picture of himself as if he is replacing Jesus.

This comes after last week’s post of his evil tirade on Easter and then threatening to kill an… pic.twitter.com/mq27jxJEnt — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 13, 2026

A President Takes Aim At The Vatican

Tension between Trump and the Vatican is not new. During the 2016 election, Pope Francis questioned Trump's stance on immigration, prompting the then-candidate to call the criticism 'disgraceful'. Their 2017 meeting in Rome was cordial on the surface, though disagreement lingered beneath it.

What has changed is the intensity and frequency of the rhetoric. Trump had largely avoided sustained attacks on Leo during the early months of his papacy. That restraint now appears to have given way.

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost in Chicago, assumed the papacy last year following the death of Pope Francis. His tenure began quietly, particularly in relation to the White House. For months, both men avoided direct confrontation.

Pope Leo has increasingly spoken out against policies of the Trump administration, particularly on immigration and military conflict. In recent weeks, he urged an end to the war with Iran and described threats to 'end Iranian civilisation' as 'truly unacceptable'.

Even then, he largely refrained from naming the president. Instead, his criticism was framed in broader moral terms. During a recent prayer vigil for peace, Leo warned of the 'delusion of omnipotence that is becoming increasingly unpredictable and aggressive'.

'Those who pray do not kill or threaten with death,' he said. 'Death enslaves those who have turned their backs on the living God.'

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Catholic America And A Political Fault Line

Catholics remain a pivotal voting bloc in the United States, and Trump secured a majority of that vote in the last election, winning 55 per cent compared with 43 per cent for Kamala Harris, according to Pew Research Centre analysis. Four years earlier, the split had been almost even.

Senior clergy have already begun to respond. Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, said he was 'disheartened' by Trump's remarks. 'Pope Leo is not his rival, nor is the Pope a politician. He is the Vicar of Christ who speaks from the truth of the Gospel and for the care of souls,' he said.

The White House, for its part, has sought to contain the fallout. A statement pointed to a 'positive relationship with the Vatican', highlighting Vice President JD Vance's attendance at Leo's inaugural mass.

What this episode reveals is a relationship that has moved beyond policy disagreement into something more volatile. Trump is no longer skirting around the Vatican's moral critiques. He is confronting them head-on, and in doing so, reframing the dispute as a personal contest.

For the Vatican, the challenge is different. Leo's language remains measured, rooted in doctrine rather than direct political rebuttal.