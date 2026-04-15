At his age, there is no question that US President Donald Trump is dealing with health-related concerns. Observers have taken note of this, pointing out the warning signs each time the US Commander in Chief is seen publicly.

Now, some are taking aim at Trump's sleep cycle. According to researchers, the ideal sleeping time for any individual is pegged at seven to nine hours. However, there are claims that the 79-year-old may be getting only four to six hours of shuteye, likely following the advice of former physician Ronny Jackson.

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To back up that claim, some have singled out Trump's online rants as their basis. Staff and media noticed that his rants lasted until 1:00 a.m. before noticeably growing silent until 5:00 a.m. It suggests that Trump may be using that lull as his window for rest and possibly getting some shut-eye.

Why Danger Zone Postings Need Monitoring

For someone like Trump, there are people usually assigned to do social media postings for him. However, all that is done in the daytime and can extend up to the evening. Beyond that, in this case 1:00 a.m., all posts made on the accounts are said to be ones made by the POTUS himself.

While Trump does have that right, it also means that people like his Chief of Staff, Susan Wiles, need to be on her feet. She admitted that they did resort to measures to properly monitor Trump's posts, a precedent for when they need to do damage control if a controversial post is made.

This was the information that author Chris Whipple got when he talked to Wiles in an interview with Vanity Fair. It was revealed how Trump goes off on his Truth Social postings at a certain point, a reason why Wiles and company need to be alert – at least until 1:00 a.m.

'I think it's just a way for Wiles to keep up with it because nobody tries to control his Truth Social postings. He is unplugged, unshackled, unconstrained when it comes to Truth Social and all they can do is try to keep up and do damage control - and rarely do they even do that,' Whipple said to The Times.

Trump's Lack of Sleep Is A Concern

Beyond the controversial posts and tirades of Trump on Truth Social, his lack of proper sleep is concerning. According to Dr Ritz Birah, a psychologist and sleep expert, this raises questions about Trump's cognitive demands of leadership.

Birah adds that without ample sleep, the brain is like a ticking time bomb.

'The brain becomes more reactive, less flexible, and more prone to errors in judgment,' Birah said to the Mirror. 'Emotional regulation is also impaired, with increased irritability, reduced tolerance for stress, and a greater likelihood of threat-based thinking,' she added.

While Trump is likely to deny it, he has shown publicly that he does lack sleep. One of them was when he held his first official Cabinet meeting since the Iran war. In the video clip shown on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' Trump was visibly trying to keep his eyes open as Secretary of State Marco Rubio was talking.

The other instance was when Trump struggled to keep his eyes open as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other top officials were speaking at a press conference on the rescue of a US airman on 6 April in Washington, D.C.

Trump is likely to downplay these observations and argue that he is in the best of health. However, his controversial decisions and rants have led many to think otherwise. At his age, getting the right amount of sleep is important – especially for someone tasked to lead a country.