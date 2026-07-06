President Donald Trump has been accused of passing off weeks-old images of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as fresh evidence that his troubled multimillion-pound renovation is finally finished.

On Sunday, 5 July 2026, the president shared a run of Truth Social posts branding the pool 'crystal clear' and its refurbishment close to done. The wording and photographs he circulated had first surfaced on X on 17 June, around the same date the project was initially deemed complete.

That recycled material resurfaced even though the basin has turned green with algae on repeated occasions since it reopened in early June.

A June Memo Recycled For A July Fourth Victory Lap

Trump posted a screenshot of an undated memo written by Greg Wischer, a critical minerals consultant serving as a deputy assistant secretary at the Interior Department, which credited 'advanced nanobubbler technology' for killing the algae.

The memo, which did not appear on official letterhead, declared the water 'crystal clear' and said National Park Service staff were vacuuming dead algae from the bottom.

The Wischer memo went further than a status update, using the moment to attack a predecessor. It claimed the nanobubbler technology had beaten the algae 'that has plagued every Lincoln Reflecting Pool reopening, most infamously Obama's reopening, since 1922,' and compared the dead algae on the pool floor to 'the destroyed Iranian Navy resting on the bottom of the Persian Gulf.'

From Greg Wischer at the United States Department of the Interior: “Photo just taken of the Reflecting Pool. As you can see, the water is crystal clear.” pic.twitter.com/xNGBLhfJ07 — Just Trump on Truth (@JustTrumpTruth) July 5, 2026

Alongside that memo, the president shared a post from the Interior Department press office that used, word for word, the same language and the same photographs. That post had originally gone out on 17 June, weeks before the July Fourth celebration, which it now appeared to endorse. The Interior Department did not immediately respond to the outlet's request for comment about the reused posts.

The Algae Bloom That Kept Coming Back

Work on the 6.75 million-gallon pool began in April and ran to more than £11.8m ($16m), roughly £3m ($4m) above the original no-bid contract. Contractors drained the basin, coated it in 'American flag blue' sealant, and refilled it in early June, only for vivid green algae to spread across the surface within days.

On 'This Week,' Stephanopoulos pressed Burgum on how a project first costed at around £1.5m ($2m) had climbed past £11m ($15m) while the pool was still not fully repaired.

The administration declared the water clear more than once, yet each declaration was followed by fresh blooms and by paint peeling from the bottom. A CNN fact check found no sustained period in which the refilled pool looked pristine, and noted that internal documents cited by The New York Times tied the peeling coating and the algae to the renovation itself rather than to sabotage. A separate Fortune investigation reported that the nanobubbler system had never been tested at this scale on a public monument before it was deployed.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum defended the project on ABC's 'This Week' on 5 July, telling anchor George Stephanopoulos that it had been 'a big success.' He said the pool was 'fixed in the sense that it's no longer leaking 45,000 gallons a day' and argued that the damage covered 'less than one-tenth of one percent' of the liner. Burgum also insisted the water was 'crystal clear' for anyone who visited before the fireworks were installed.

A Felony Charge And A Contested Vandalism Timeline

Trump has repeatedly blamed the problems on vandals he says cut a 350-foot gash in the liner, and his administration has moved to prosecute. On 2 July, a grand jury in Washington's Superior Court indicted David Hearn, a 67-year-old former Olympic canoeist from Bethesda, Maryland, on one count of felony destruction of property under DC Code 22-303. The charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison, with a hearing set for 9 July.

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US Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro alleged that Hearn 'forcefully and violently' pulled up roughly two square feet of sealant with both hands and shouted at a National Park Service employee who told him to stop. Hearn, who was arrested on 19 June, says he simply reached into the water to feel a piece of liner that had already come loose. His attorneys, Norm Eisen and Mary Dohrmann, called the case 'outrageous' and said it reflected 'the Administration's effort to shift blame for their own failures.'

Pirro told reporters the case was 'about accountability for damaging a national resource' and said the evidence would prove Hearn acted 'beyond a reasonable doubt.' Pressed on whether the sealant had already been peeling before Hearn touched it, she declined to detail the evidence, and she appeared to step back from the president's account of a single 350-foot cut, instead describing damage to about two square feet. When asked to show a photograph of the alleged cuts, she said she would do so once she filed a charge.

The renovation has also drawn scrutiny in Congress, where top House Oversight Committee Democrat Robert Garcia demanded records from the contractors by 8 July and branded the pool the president's 'latest failed vanity project.' Prosecutors have said about half a dozen further cases tied to the site remain under review, some likely to be handled as misdemeanours.

The clearest thing about the Reflecting Pool for now may be the distance between the images the president keeps sharing and the water sitting in front of the Lincoln Memorial.