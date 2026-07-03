The Trump administration has secured a significant legal reprieve in its efforts to reshape the historical narrative within US national parks. A federal appeals court has issued a stay on an earlier ruling that would have compelled the National Park Service to reinstall dozens of exhibits concerning slavery, climate change, and other controversial topics, allowing the administration to keep the displays offline while the legal challenge proceeds.

The decision, handed down by a three-judge panel of the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston, Massachusetts, temporarily halts the mandate issued by a lower court. Previously, Massachusetts District Judge Angel Kelley had ruled in favour of advocacy groups, arguing that the administration's removal of these materials risked establishing a 'dangerous precedent of censorship and sanitisation' and ordered the government to restore the exhibits within 21 days.

Read more Federal Judge Condemns and Orders Restoration of Trump's Removal of Slavery and Climate Exhibits From National Parks Federal Judge Condemns and Orders Restoration of Trump's Removal of Slavery and Climate Exhibits From National Parks

Appeals Court Pauses Restoration Order

Doug Burgum, the US Secretary of the Interior, had the National Park Service (NPS) recommend the removal of any visuals, descriptions, and interpretive content that 'inappropriately disparages Americans past or living'. However, the National Parks Conservation Association, along with the Association of National Park Rangers, filed a lawsuit in February against the Department of the Interior and the NPS, challenging the removals.

The Trump administration initially suffered a legal setback in June when a federal judge ruled in favour of the nonprofit organisations, directing the government to restore any removed exhibit materials within 21 days. Massachusetts District Judge Angel Kelley said in her ruling that the administration's actions risked establishing 'a dangerous precedent of censorship and sanitisation,' arguing that the removals raised significant concerns about government interference with historical interpretation.

However, on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston, Massachusetts, temporarily halted that order. The appeals court concluded that the lower court had improperly determined the advocacy groups would face 'irreparable harm' if the disputed materials were not immediately restored, allowing the administration to keep the exhibits off display while the legal challenge continues.

Exhibits Removed Under Trump's Directive

The disputed exhibits stem from a March 2025 executive order directing federal agencies to eliminate materials that, in the administration's view, unfairly portrayed the United States or its historical figures in a negative light. Following the order, the NPS removed at least 51 exhibits across 37 locations, according to court filings submitted by the Interior Department.

Those taken down included displays discussing George Washington's ownership of enslaved people at Philadelphia's Independence National Historical Park, exhibits examining the impacts of climate change at several parks, and educational panels covering civil rights and Native American history.

The administration has argued that the revisions are intended to ensure visitors encounter presentations emphasising America's achievements rather than narratives it considers divisive or politically motivated.

Speaking to ABC News, an Interior Department spokesperson stated that the administration believes politically driven language has no place in federal exhibits, and that Trump's approach is intended to encourage Americans to visit historic and cultural landmarks and foster thoughtful discussions about the events and figures that have shaped the country's history.

'We fully believe politically charged language denigrating our Founding Fathers is inappropriate and only further divides Americans. Through President Trump, we have encouraged Americans to visit our cultural and historic sites and engage in meaningful conversations about the moments that have shaped our country,' the spokesperson noted.

He added that the administration looks to 'strengthen our shared understanding and ensure that future generations inherit not just the land we love, but the truth of the journey that brought us here.'

As the legal battle moves forward, the focus will shift to whether the administration's executive actions exceed its authority in historical interpretation. For now, the exhibits remain in storage, and the federal court ruling serves as a pivotal moment in a broader struggle over who defines the American story.