Stormy Daniels has referenced US president Donald Trump again, this time using a joke about Washington DC's Reflecting Pool in a new Instagram post from a visit to the capital.

The former adult film star, whose legal disputes with the president have drawn attention for years, shared a series of holiday photographs after a trip to Washington. In the caption, she used the Reflecting Pool as the focus of a new remark about Trump.

Stormy Daniels' Reflecting Pool Quip

Posting images from the Lincoln Memorial and the nearby Reflecting Pool, Daniels wrote: 'Had a day off yesterday so we walked around DC. I thought there would be a lot more people out and about but it was pretty quiet.'

Her next line referred back to her previous description of Trump.

'Reflecting Pool still almost as yucky as tiny's gene pool, though,' she wrote, using the nickname 'Tiny' that she has used before in reference to Trump.

Daniels has used the nickname 'Tiny' in connection with earlier claims made during their dispute. While she did not mention Trump by name in the new post, the wording indicated the intended subject.

Responses in the comments included users posting laughing emojis, others criticising Daniels for revisiting the dispute, and some remarks about the state of the Reflecting Pool itself. The landmark has recently been discussed locally after an algae bloom left the water green despite restoration work.

Background To Stormy Daniels And Donald Trump

Daniels' latest comment follows a series of public and legal disputes that began after she said she had a sexual encounter with Trump during a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006. Trump has repeatedly denied both the alleged encounter and any wrongdoing.

The matter became part of national coverage in 2018, when it emerged that Trump's then-personal attorney, Michael Cohen, had paid Daniels USD $130,000 shortly before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence. Cohen later admitted arranging the payment and pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and other federal offences.

Daniels challenged the non-disclosure agreement in court and became a frequent public critic of Trump. Their legal disputes extended beyond the payment, including a defamation lawsuit Daniels filed over one of Trump's social media posts. That case was dismissed, with the court ruling that Trump's comments were protected political speech, and Daniels was ordered to pay part of his legal fees.

Read more Trump Says $14 Million Reflecting Pool May Be Drained Weeks After Overhaul as Fresh Issues Emerge Trump Says $14 Million Reflecting Pool May Be Drained Weeks After Overhaul as Fresh Issues Emerge

Hush-Money Case And Criminal Trial

The hush-money issue resurfaced during Trump's New York criminal trial over business records linked to the payment.

In 2024, a jury found Trump guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with the payments, marking a significant court case involving a US president. Trump has continued to deny wrongdoing and has criticised the prosecution and the verdict.

Daniels appeared as a witness during the proceedings, and details of her earlier claims featured in testimony and filings.

Daniels' Current Work And Washington Visit

Daniels has more recently focused on work in stand-up comedy, alongside occasional public and media appearances.

It was during a comedy-related visit to Washington that she posted the Reflecting Pool caption. The images and wording drew renewed attention to her past legal disputes with Trump and to their previous exchanges in court and online.

Her post and the responses to it showed that, despite the time passed since the original cases and the New York trial, references to her dispute with Trump continue to draw public interest.