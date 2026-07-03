A decorated Olympic athlete, a controversial arrest and a potential decade behind bars have thrust former American canoe star David 'Davey' Hearn back into the national spotlight. The 67-year-old former Olympian, once celebrated for representing the United States on the world's biggest sporting stage, now faces a felony charge after allegedly damaging the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC.

David Hearn's Age, Early Life And Sporting Career

David Carter Hearn, widely known as 'Davey' Hearn, is a 67-year-old former American slalom canoeist who enjoyed one of the most successful careers in the sport's history.

Born in the United States, Hearn developed a passion for canoeing at a young age and eventually became one of the country's most accomplished competitors in whitewater slalom events. His career spanned several decades and established him as a leading figure in American paddlesports.

Beyond competition, Hearn also built a successful career in business, owning a company specialising in composite materials used in the construction of watercraft. He has long been recognised within sporting circles for both his athletic achievements and contributions to canoe manufacturing technology.

Hearn's international sporting career reached its peak during the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s. He represented the United States at three Summer Olympic Games, competing in Barcelona in 1992, Atlanta in 1996 and Sydney in 2000.

Outside the Olympics, Hearn achieved considerable success at the international level, winning multiple gold medals at World Championship competitions throughout his career.

The Reflecting Pool Incident

Hearn's sporting legacy has recently been overshadowed by allegations stemming from an incident at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on 19 June 2026.

According to federal prosecutors, Hearn allegedly 'forcefully and violently' pulled up and damaged approximately two square feet of newly installed liner material at the iconic Washington landmark. Authorities estimate the damage exceeded $1,000 (£735).

The incident occurred shortly after the completion of a $14.65 million (£10.77 million) renovation project backed by President Donald Trump's administration. The refurbishment project has faced criticism following reports of algae blooms, peeling coatings and other maintenance issues.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced that a federal grand jury had indicted Hearn on one felony count of destruction of government property. Prosecutors allege that Hearn deliberately damaged the newly installed 'American flag blue' lining material and acted aggressively when confronted by workers.

According to Hearn's account, however, he was merely a curious visitor who stopped at the reflecting pool during a lengthy bicycle ride.

'I did not remove, I did not damage, I did not rip, tear, break, destroy or harm any part of the Reflecting Pool,' Hearn told reporters.

He said he reached into the water only to touch a section of liner that was already peeling and floating due to existing problems with the pool's condition.

Hearn's Potential Prison Sentence

His attorneys, including prominent lawyer Norm Eisen, called the felony charge 'outrageous' and warned that the case raises concerns about the misuse of government authority against ordinary citizens.

Hearn has also alleged that he was detained for nearly five hours by National Guard personnel and US Park Police following the incident. He further claimed that he was not read his Miranda rights and was denied the opportunity to make a phone call during his detention.

If convicted of the felony destruction of property charge, Hearn could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

The former Olympian is scheduled to appear in court on 9 July, where he is expected to formally contest the allegations.