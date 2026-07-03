A controversial proposal to transform a historic public golf course in Washington, D.C., into a championship-level venue has sparked outrage after newly revealed plans appeared to place one of the city's oldest cherry tree groves at risk.

President Donald Trump's ambitious vision for East Potomac Golf Links promises a world-class sporting destination capable of hosting major tournaments, but critics argue the project could come at a steep cost, threatening historic cherry blossoms, popular cycling routes and cherished public recreation spaces that have served residents and visitors for generations.

Trump Golf Course Plans

The controversy erupted after Donald Trump visited East Potomac Golf Links on 28 June carrying architectural plans for a proposed redesign of the historic municipal golf course.

Photographs of those plans, obtained by several media outlets, appeared to show a dramatically expanded golf complex stretching across much of East Potomac Park.

The proposal would replace the site's current layout of three courses and 36 holes with a single 18-hole championship course designed to host prestigious events such as the U.S. Open, Ryder Cup and PGA Championship.

However, critics quickly noticed that several longstanding public amenities appeared to be absent from the plans. Among them were a popular riverside bicycle trail, a miniature golf course and portions of parkland currently used for fishing, picnicking and other recreational activities.

History Behind Washington's Oldest Cherry Trees

The grove located within East Potomac Park traces its origins to January 1910, when thousands of cherry trees were gifted by Japan to the United States as a symbol of friendship between the two nations. Although many of the original trees were later destroyed due to infestations and disease concerns, a number were planted in the more remote sections of East Potomac Park.

Over the decades, these trees became part of Washington's internationally recognised cherry blossom tradition, attracting visitors from around the world during the annual spring bloom.

Bill Hall, an adjunct professor at Webster University, described the historic cherry groves as 'among the most iconic, admired and visited sites in our nation's capital', warning that any attempt to remove or significantly alter them would represent an irreplaceable loss.

Trump's Vision For A World-Class Golf Destination

Trump has defended the redevelopment proposal by arguing that East Potomac Golf Links has suffered from years of neglect and underinvestment.

In statements published on Truth Social, he described the existing course as being in poor condition, claiming that many trees had become hazardous due to inadequate maintenance and that the facilities no longer met modern standards.

He wrote that his goal was to create 'one of the Greatest Golf Courses anywhere in the World', capable of restoring prestige and economic activity to Washington.

According to Trump, renowned golf architect Tom Fazio would oversee the redesign, while the project itself would be managed through the Department of the Interior because the course sits on federally managed land operated by the National Park Service.

Trump also indicated that construction could begin as early as 1 September, although no final environmental assessment or public review process has yet been publicly released.

At present, uncertainty remains over precisely how the final redevelopment plans would affect East Potomac Park's historic features. No official demolition or environmental documents identifying specific cherry trees for removal have been publicly released.