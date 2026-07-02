Donald Trump's handling of America's 250th anniversary has been accused in a congressional report of turning a non-partisan national celebration into a vehicle for fundraising, political influence and ideological messaging.

The Democratic staff report, released on 2 July 2026 by the House Natural Resources Committee's oversight and investigations subcommittee, alleges that a Trump-linked 'shadow corporation' helped steer the semiquincentennial away from the congressionally created America250 effort and towards the president's own priorities.

The news came after months of tension over who gets to control the country's 250th birthday and how it should be presented to the public. Congress created the US semiquincentennial commission in 2016 to plan the 2026 celebrations on a non-partisan basis, but Democrats now say the White House forced its way into the process and built a parallel operation inside the National Park Foundation, a move they argue blurred the line between public ceremony and private advantage.

Trump And The 250th Birthday

The report, titled From Vanity to Insanity: How the White House Cheated the American People Out of Their 250th Birthday, says the administration used Freedom 250, described as a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Park Foundation, to push a political and financial agenda. It alleges that the structure gave Trump allies access to the foundation's non-partisan reputation and tax-exempt status while operating outside the usual transparency rules that govern official government activity.

Freedom 250 Beauty in America.

What better way to fight for her than showing the beauty we want to keep. By ground, by moving Ferris Wheel, and by the Potomac.

And thank you @realDonaldTrump for making the Freedom 250 State Fair happen. It is a once in history celebration! pic.twitter.com/wB0TwLK7gS — Janelle Clodfelter (@felterJC) July 2, 2026

Jared Huffman, the California Democrat who is ranking member of the committee, said he could not remember anything comparable in Congress. He accused the White House of 'literally' hijacking a respected charity for a 'craven political agenda' that would turn the anniversary into something 'all about Trump'. That is pretty blunt language, but it captures the political mood around this report, which is not subtle, and is not trying to be.

According to the Democratic staff findings, donors who wanted to support America250 were allegedly steered towards Freedom 250 instead, with fundraisers giving out the wrong banking details. The report says those claims, if borne out, could amount to wire fraud and charitable solicitation fraud under federal and District of Columbia law. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify those allegations, so take everything lightly beyond the committee's own framing.

Alleged Pay To Play

The report also says Freedom 250 created sponsorship tiers that effectively sold access to the president, with packages beginning at $500,000 and rising above $10m for higher levels of recognition. One of the perks, according to the document, was a 'historic photo opportunity' with Trump. That sort of pricing structure is the kind of thing that tends to make even jaded Washington watchers wince.

The allegations widen from there. Democrats say artists recruited for the Great American State Fair, including Martina McBride and Young MC, were told the event was non-partisan before it was revealed to be Trump-backed. Young MC later called the booking a 'bait and switch', which is the kind of phrase that tends to stick because, frankly, it sounds exactly like what it was.

The report also points to the White House's 14 June UFC event on the South Lawn, held to mark Trump's 80th birthday, as another example of how the anniversary programme has been folded into the president's personal brand. Democrats say the event came with heavy corporate sponsorship, extensive Department of Homeland Security security and bonus payments to fighters in USD1, a cryptocurrency issued by World Liberty Financial, a trust run by the president's children. The report also says Trump bought up to $50,000 in stock in the UFC's parent company weeks before the event.

History, Data And Ideology

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Beyond money and access, the report argues that the 250th celebrations were reshaped into a vehicle for Christian nationalist messaging. It says Freedom 250 worked alongside the Religious Liberty Commission, which had recommended repealing the Johnson amendment so churches could take part in partisan politics. The report's sharpest criticism is that this approach recasts the founding story as a religious project rather than a civic one.

That critique is pushed further through the so-called Freedom Trucks, federally funded mobile museums that the report says use material from PragerU and Hillsdale College to present a one-sided version of American history. Democrats say the exhibits include an AI-generated George Washington claiming 'our rights are a gift from God', a line the report says is not documented as something Washington ever said. They also accuse the programme of slipping in antisemitic tropes while flattening the role Jewish Americans played in the Revolutionary era.

The report says the administration has also removed signs from national parks that referenced slavery, Indigenous displacement and climate change. Huffman argued that this was an attempt to remake the country's identity around a narrow right-wing story, one that leaves out the hard bits because, well, they do not fit the script. Another source in the report put it more directly, describing the project as 'a fantasy' that airbrushed out the 'more complicated parts' of American history.

As Washington heads into Fourth of July events, including a planned Trump speech and fireworks on the National Mall, the Democrats say their immediate goal is exposure rather than disruption. Huffman said the public needed to know how taxpayer money and public institutions were being used in their name, warning that the same template could be repeated if it is not challenged.