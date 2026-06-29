A controversial new government initiative has ignited fierce debate across Washington just ahead of the nation's milestone summer celebrations. Critics are accusing the White House of overstepping traditional boundaries by placing a highly personalised stamp on official state documents.

As opposition mounts over the unprecedented design, the administration's latest branding move has laid bare deep ideological divides over national identity.

The White House Unveils the Passport Design

Donald Trump's campaign to imprint his name and image onto the US government took a step forward on Friday as the White House revealed new designs for an America250 anniversary passport featuring his face as a watermark.

While the White House referred to it simply as the 'patriot passport', the president took to Truth Social to unveil the design, describing it as 'The U.S.A.'s New Passport, which says, "Welcome, but be good!"'

The State Department announced that the special-issue anniversary passport was designed 'to commemorate the historic occasion of America's 250th anniversary and will be issued at the Washington Passport Agency in Washington, DC, starting on July 6, 2026, while supplies last.'

Plans for a commemorative passport were first announced by the State Department in April, but the finished version features a significantly altered design.

Patriot passport unlocked. 🦅



Limited edition. Stamped for America 250. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/86uxPS1FEk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 28, 2026

Trump's Image Takes Centre Stage

The original stern-faced headshot of the president was replaced with an even grimmer portrait captured by White House photographer Daniel Torok.

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The new imagery, which also features in the Smithsonian America's Presidents exhibition, shows a three-quarter-length view of Trump leaning over the Resolute Desk with clenched fists.

The Declaration of Independence provides the background text surrounding Trump's portrait, which sits directly above his signature and the words 'United States of America'.

On the opposite page is an illustration of the Founding Fathers signing the Declaration of Independence, appearing to be modelled on a John Trumbull painting held at the Yale University Art Gallery.

Historic Symbolism Meets Political Branding

The passport also incorporates one of Trump's characteristic design choices just outside his direct gaze, featuring a 'Freedom 250' gold flag emblazoned on the rear cover.

While previous versions displayed his signature in gold without the number '250', the updated layout shifts his autograph to black ink and sets '250' in gold.

Democrats Raise Fresh Concerns

Both the Trump coins and passport initiatives have drawn heavy criticism from Democrats.

Democratic lawmakers pushed the administration earlier this month to freeze production of a solid-gold 250th anniversary coin. The commemorative piece features the same presidential image found on the new passport alongside the phrase 'FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT' — referencing the chant Trump delivered following an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, nearly two years ago.

Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Ron Wyden of Oregon argued that the coin project should be abandoned, citing reports that a portion of the gold used by the US Mint originated from nations where mining operations are illegal.

'At the very least, the mint should ensure that a coin intended to honor the nation's 250th anniversary is not made of gold linked to exploitation and criminal activity,' the senators said, adding that the coin 'is more befitting a monarchy than a democracy'.

Newsom Mocks the Passport Proposal

IN HONOR OF CALIFORNIA’S 175TH ANNIVERSARY, WE WILL BE ROLLING OUT A VERY SPECIAL DRIVER’S LICENSE FOR EVERY CALIFORNIAN THIS SUMMER! IT WILL FEATURE A HANDSOME, HIGH-QUALITY PHOTO OF ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM. MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING IT’S THE BEST LICENSE EVER MADE IN THE HISTORY OF… pic.twitter.com/svCAc9oNkw — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) April 29, 2026

California Governor Gavin Newsom poked fun at the Trump passport scheme when it was first proposed, sharing a mock design of a gold-tinted driving licence featuring his own face.