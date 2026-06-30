Donald Trump's much-hyped Great American State Fair was meant to be a grand patriotic celebration marking America's 250th birthday. Instead, one of its most talked-about attractions has become the target of widespread online ridicule after close-up footage appeared to show parts of the event's signature golden arch and surrounding structures made from printed sheets attached to temporary frames.

The controversy erupted after visitors attending the Great American State Fair at the National Mall in Washington, DC, began sharing detailed videos of the event's centrepiece attraction: a large golden triumphal arch erected to commemorate America's upcoming 250th anniversary celebrations.

Golden Arch as the Internet's Latest Target

One social media user posted footage showing the structure from multiple angles, writing:

Everyone is talking about Trump’s mock up arch at the Great American State Fair, so I filmed it from top to bottom and front to back for everyone who can’t see it in person. pic.twitter.com/P02h0C97zj — amanda moore 🐢 (@noturtlesoup17) June 28, 2026

The user added: 'The Golden Arch is their pride and joy, but look at it up close!!!'

Another viral post mocked the broader fairground construction, claiming: 'Guys, these buildings at the Great American State Fair are just covered in printed sheets that are literally stapled on.'

Social Media Users Compare the Fair to 'Temu'

One widely shared post declared: 'This has to be a joke. I have seen high school art projects executed with more skill. Who got paid 40 million for this trash?'

Others compared the structures to products sold through low-cost online marketplaces, with one attendee reportedly describing the centrepiece as a 'Temu arch.'

Photos and videos appearing online appeared to show decorative columns that did not fully extend to the ground and instead relied on visible wooden supports for stability.

One commentator responded sarcastically: 'That's how the Romans did it. They would carve stone columns by hand and then balance them on scrap wood that Tommy had in his truck.'

The criticism arrived just days after social media users had already questioned attendance figures at the 16-day event, with images showing large open spaces across portions of the National Mall.

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State Fair Attendance

The Great American State Fair, organised under the White House-backed Freedom 250 initiative, was promoted as a major patriotic celebration leading into America's semiquincentennial anniversary.

However, several reports have noted that attendance appeared lower than anticipated, with photographs showing sparse crowds in some areas despite concentrated activity around popular attractions such as the Ferris wheel and state exhibition pavilions.

Several states reportedly chose not to participate in the event, citing financial concerns and political considerations.

Visitors also noted differences between promotional materials released ahead of the fair and the reality of what appeared on site. Some decorative facades appeared to consist of printed vinyl wraps stretched over temporary frameworks, while certain surfaces showed visible creasing and wear.

Trump Defends The Great American State Fair

Despite the growing criticism, Trump has remained firmly supportive of the event.

Posting on Truth Social earlier this week, the president insisted that organisers had done a 'fantastic job' putting together the celebration.

Supporters of the fair have argued that critics are focusing excessively on aesthetics while overlooking the broader purpose of celebrating American history and patriotism.

Nevertheless, as videos of stapled facades, temporary supports and apparently printed architectural features continue circulating online, the visual presentation of Trump's Great American State Fair has increasingly become the story itself.