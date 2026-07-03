House Democrats have accused President Donald Trump of turning America's 250th birthday celebrations into a platform for his own political interests, alleging that Freedom 250 sidelined the bipartisan commission created by Congress and reshaped the landmark anniversary around the president.

The allegations are outlined in a 55-page report released by Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee, titled 'From Vanity to Insanity: How the White House Cheated the American People out of their 250th Birthday.' Although it does not represent the committee's official position, it is the most detailed congressional critique yet of preparations for the nation's semiquincentennial.

Rep. Jared Huffman of California, the committee's ranking Democrat, said Trump had 'hijacked what should have been a unifying national celebration and repurposed it for his own interests.'

Every American should be outraged by what Trump has done to our nation's 250th birthday celebration. What should have been a once-in-a-generation moment to unite the country has been turned into another vehicle for division, propaganda, and political gain.



We uncovered how he… pic.twitter.com/sSQrbMBCXx — Rep. Jared Huffman (@RepHuffman) July 2, 2026

Why Democrats Say The Celebration Became Political

The report argues that the anniversary increasingly revolved around Trump rather than the nation's history.

Among the examples cited are a July Fourth fireworks display opening with a Trump rally, a UFC event outside the White House, the Great American State Fair on the National Mall and the upcoming Patriot Games for high school athletes. Investigators also point to Trump's proposal for a 250-foot triumphal arch and last year's Army 250th anniversary parade, held on his birthday, as evidence that the celebrations became centred on the president.

'This was a team of operatives using the Freedom 250 shell company, but it was also Donald Trump himself telling them what to do,' Huffman told NPR.

Trump hijacked US’s 250 anniversary to serve ‘political ideology and pet projects’, congressional report says #TheGuardian https://t.co/6yn4wWVRrK — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) July 2, 2026

Freedom 250 At The Centre Of The Dispute

Congress established America250 in 2016 as the bipartisan commission responsible for organising the country's 250th anniversary. Freedom 250 was created by executive order in 2025 as a public-private partnership supporting the celebrations.

Democrats contend that Freedom 250 gradually eclipsed America250, gaining greater visibility and influence over major events. The report describes it as 'a shadow organisation capable of infiltrating the celebrations and injecting America's 250th with Trump's extreme, partisan agenda.'

Freedom 250 disputes those claims. Spokesperson Danielle Alvarez called the report 'categorically false' and dismissed it as 'a partisan smear', saying the organisation stepped in after years of delayed planning to ensure the anniversary would be successfully delivered.

Trump news live: President ‘hijacked’ America’s 250th birthday to serve his own ego, Democrats claimhttps://t.co/t2e1REB4f9 — The Independent (@Independent) July 2, 2026

Funding And Donor Questions

Investigators allege lawmakers expected about $100 million of a $150 million appropriation for anniversary events to go to America250. Instead, the report claims the bipartisan commission received only about $25 million while Freedom 250 became the dominant organiser.

Freedom 250 rejects that claim, saying no federal funding was specifically allocated to either organisation.

The report also alleges some donors believed they were supporting America250 but were instead directed to Freedom 250. Democrats argue that the alleged confusion could constitute wire fraud if contributors were intentionally misled.

Another allegation centres on sponsorship packages that reportedly offered opportunities to meet or be photographed with Trump. Investigators argue this effectively amounted to selling presidential access, an accusation Freedom 250 denies.

Watchdogs Raise Broader Concerns

Alan Zibel of Public Citizen described the donor allegations as 'very troubling', while Toni Aguilar Rosenthal of the Revolving Door Project said much of the planning had taken place outside public scrutiny.

Their analysis questioned more than $100 million in public spending linked to anniversary projects, including contracts awarded to Event Strategies Inc., which helped organise Trump's rally before the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

The report also highlights remarks by Freedom 250 chief executive Keith Krach at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he promoted international participation. While critics questioned whether foreign support was being sought, Freedom 250 says it does not accept foreign donations.

Key Figures Come Under Scrutiny

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said he did not know who made the final decision to establish Freedom 250, although he later told CNN the organisation was 'run out of the White House'.

The report also names National Park Foundation board member Chris LaCivita, Trump's former senior campaign adviser, and foundation president Jeff Reinbold, who previously told Congress donors could request anonymity.

America250 chair Rosie Rios did not address the report's allegations directly, saying only that the bipartisan commission would continue focusing on values-based programming while supporting organisations contributing to the nation's 250th anniversary.

With Democrats promising to continue their investigation and Freedom 250 rejecting every allegation, the dispute over who should shape one of America's most significant national celebrations remains unresolved.