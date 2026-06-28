Former President Joe Biden delivered one of his sharpest post-presidency rebukes of Donald Trump on Saturday night, ridiculing his successor's costly remaking of Washington as the vanity of a 'loser.'

Biden spoke as the keynote guest at the Maryland Democratic Party's annual gala, using a roughly 10-minute address to tie Trump's building projects to what he branded brazen corruption.

The speech fell exactly two years after the pair's disastrous CNN debate, the night that effectively ended Biden's re-election bid. It also landed while Trump's demolition of the White House East Wing remains tied up in federal court.

A Pointed Return To The Political Stage

Biden appeared at the party's inaugural Fight Back & Win Gala at Live! Casino in Hanover, where Governor Wes Moore introduced him to a friendly room of state Democrats. Moore recalled how the former president surged federal help to Maryland after the 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. Biden used the platform to mock Trump's priorities ahead of a midterm cycle that both parties treat as decisive.

In footage of the keynote, Biden said: 'It's not just his vanity projects, tearing down the East Wing of the White House making room for his ballroom, putting his name on the Kennedy Center, building an arch in his own honor, even hiring his own pool guy to fix the reflecting pool. Woah! What a loser.' The line drew loud applause inside the hall.

Biden then widened the charge from ego to graft. 'The reflecting pool reflects something even worse than the narcissism and incompetence at the core of this administration,' he said. 'It's the corruption, the corruption, the brazen, blatant corruption. Corruption on a scale never seen before in American history in any administration.'

He closed by urging Democrats to mobilise, telling the room to 'get up, dammit' and keep fighting. A lone heckler was escorted out, though the speech otherwise played to a receptive audience.

The Building Projects Behind The Insult

Each target in Biden's list points to a real and documented project. Trump ordered the White House East Wing torn down in October 2025 to clear space for a privately funded State Ballroom, an addition of roughly 90,000 square feet that he has priced at about £236 million ($300 million), up from an initial £157 million ($200 million) estimate.

He dismissed the demolished wing as 'very small' and 'never thought of as being much,' while his press office branded the public backlash 'manufactured outrage.' The project is bankrolled by corporate donors that include several of the largest US technology firms.

The Kennedy Center reference is also grounded in fact. A federal judge ruled in May 2026 that the centre's board had acted unlawfully when it renamed the venue after Trump, holding that only Congress can alter the name fixed in the institution's founding statute. Crews later scraped the president's name from the building's façade overnight.

Biden's arch jibe refers to Trump's plan for a 250-foot triumphal arch near the Lincoln Memorial, a design endorsed by a Trump-appointed commission. The reflecting pool dig points to a rushed resurfacing of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which Trump wanted painted 'American flag blue' and which quickly overran its promised one-week timeline and modest budget.

The Lawsuit Still Shadowing The Ballroom

The ballroom remains the most legally fraught of these schemes. In December 2025 the National Trust for Historic Preservation sued the administration, arguing that demolition and construction had begun without the reviews demanded by federal planning and environmental law. The congressionally chartered nonprofit asked the court to pause the work until the government completed a public comment process.

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US District Judge Richard Leon later granted a preliminary injunction halting above-ground work, finding that no statute gave the president authority to build the ballroom. At an earlier hearing he remarked that calling the demolition a mere 'alteration' would require a brazen reading of the English language. After an attempt on Trump's life in April 2026, government lawyers urged the court to dissolve its order, contending such an attack could not have happened inside the new ballroom. Below-ground work on secure facilities has been allowed to proceed.

The combative tone masked a harder reality for Biden. A recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS found just 30% of Americans held a favourable view of him, lower than at any stage of his presidency. Many Democrats still fault his 2024 candidacy for the party's loss to Trump.

His family's renewed visibility has deepened that discomfort. Jill Biden has promoted a memoir revisiting the 2024 campaign, while Hunter Biden has resurfaced across podcasts and social media. Some Democrats privately fear the Biden revival reopens wounds they would prefer to leave closed.

Two years after the debate that unmade him, Biden is back on the attack, even as his own party weighs whether it still wants him leading the charge.