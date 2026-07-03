A company best known for helping organise Donald Trump's controversial 6 January 2021 rally has emerged as one of the biggest winners of taxpayer-funded contracts during his second administration. Event Strategies, a Virginia-based events firm staffed by longtime Trump allies and former campaign operatives, has been entrusted with organising major celebrations tied to America's 250th anniversary, including the Great American State Fair and Fourth of July festivities.

Event Strategies' Journey From Trump Campaigns To Federal Contracts

Event Strategies was already deeply embedded within Donald Trump's political orbit long before the latest round of federal contracts arrived.

The company first gained prominence after helping organise Trump's presidential campaign launch in 2015 and later became involved in planning rallies and major political events throughout his first presidential campaign and administration.

Most notably, the firm handled logistics for the rally held on 6 January 2021, during which Trump addressed supporters shortly before thousands marched towards the US Capitol.

Following Trump's return to the White House in 2025, the relationship between the administration and Event Strategies only appeared to strengthen. One of the company's partners, Justin Caporale, was appointed executive producer for Trump's major public events and appearances, although he reportedly remained employed by Event Strategies rather than joining the official White House payroll.

Since Trump's return to office, Event Strategies has rapidly transformed from a relatively modest federal contractor into one of the government's highest-paid event planning firms.

The Funding Package Behind America's Birthday Celebrations

Event Strategies has been tasked with overseeing major components of the Great American State Fair and extensive Fourth of July celebrations in Washington, D.C. These events are being coordinated through Freedom 250, a nonprofit organisation established with support from the White House to implement Trump's ambitious plans for the nation's semi-quincentennial celebrations.

The overall funding package connected to these events totals approximately $68 million (£50 million), although questions remain regarding exactly how much of that money will ultimately be paid directly to Event Strategies.

According to planning documents reviewed by media outlets, Event Strategies estimated that the Great American State Fair and Independence Day festivities alone would cost around $45 million (£33 million) to stage.

The company has declined to disclose the precise value of its contract payments but stated that its profit margin on the projects is approximately 3.5 per cent.

The Great American State Fair itself has attracted attention after reports suggested attendance was initially lower than expected, despite Trump's public claims that the event was 'packed with happy people'.

Organisers nevertheless expect significantly larger crowds for the main Independence Day celebrations, which are expected to include concerts, military flyovers and an enormous fireworks display involving approximately 850,000 pyrotechnic effects.

Federal agencies have awarded more than $22 million (£16.2 million) in contracts to Event Strategies since Trump resumed office, with many of those contracts reportedly awarded through exemptions that bypassed traditional competitive bidding processes.

Critics Question Where The Taxpayer Money Is Going

The controversy surrounding Event Strategies has fuelled criticism from political opponents, government watchdogs and social media commentators, many of whom have questioned both the cost and transparency of the projects.

Some critics have argued that the visible scale of the events appears inconsistent with the tens of millions of taxpayer dollars allocated to them. Questions have also been raised about how much funding remains unaccounted for after the costs of event production, logistics and staffing.