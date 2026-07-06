The question dominating Iran's historic week of mourning is no longer only about the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It is also about the man who succeeded him.

Where is Iran's new supreme leader? As millions of people gathered for the funeral of the late Iranian leader in Tehran, Mojtaba Khamenei remained conspicuously absent. State television showed three of Khamenei's sons, Mostafa, Meysam and Masoud, standing beside their father's coffin during prayers on Sunday. The one person many expected to see, however, was nowhere in sight.

His absence has become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the Khamenei funeral, raising fresh questions about Iran's supreme leader succession at a pivotal moment for the Islamic Republic.

No Mojtaba at Ali Khamenei's funeral: Three other sons make appearance but new Supreme Leader not seenhttps://t.co/iURVp9UBm1 — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) July 5, 2026

Why Mojtaba Khamenei Was Missing

Iranian authorities have not publicly explained why Mojtaba Khamenei did not attend the nationally televised funeral ceremonies, nor have they released a recent photograph or video showing the country's new leader.

People close to Mojtaba's inner circle said he was seriously injured in the 28 February airstrike that killed his father and several other family members. Those sources said he suffered facial disfigurement and significant injuries to one or both legs, although Iranian officials have not confirmed those reports.

The lack of official information has only intensified public curiosity. In ordinary circumstances, a newly appointed supreme leader would be expected to appear at an event of such enormous political and religious importance. Instead, the mystery surrounding Mojtaba Khamenei's absence has continued to deepen.

Why His Absence Matters

The funeral is more than a religious ceremony. It is one of the Islamic Republic's most significant displays of political continuity.

Iran's supreme leader is the country's highest authority, overseeing the armed forces, the judiciary and key state institutions while shaping major domestic and foreign policy decisions. Public appearances during moments like these are often viewed as powerful symbols of stability.

That is why Mojtaba's absence has drawn so much attention. With Iran's political succession now complete, many expected him to lead the nation in mourning alongside senior officials and members of his family.

A Funeral Overshadowed By One Question

Despite the unanswered questions, enormous crowds continued to fill Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla throughout the weekend.

State media showed tens of thousands of mourners praying beside the coffins of Ali Khamenei, his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and 14-month-old granddaughter, who were all reported killed in the February attack.

The ceremony was attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and senior political and military figures. Television footage also showed Masoud Khamenei wiping away tears as funeral prayers were recited.

For many mourners, however, attention kept returning to the country's new leader.

One young woman who attended the ceremony said, 'Until the last moment, before the prayer began, I kept telling those around me that I hoped Mojtaba Khamenei himself would come. That was our only wish.'

Her remarks captured the sense of anticipation shared by some attending the Tehran funeral, where the expected first public appearance of Iran's new supreme leader never came.

From War To Leadership Transition

The funeral follows months of upheaval that reshaped Iran's leadership.

The conflict began on 28 February when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian targets. Ali Khamenei, several members of his family, senior military commanders and political figures were among those killed during the fighting.

A fragile ceasefire was later reached after months of conflict. Iranian authorities have described the agreement as a strategic success, saying it includes sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian assets. At the same time, former US President Donald Trump said that peace talks had been paused during the funeral period.

Against that backdrop, the absence of Iran's new supreme leader has become an even more significant political story than the funeral itself.

The Question That Still Has No Answer

For now, the central question remains unresolved.

Iran has not publicly explained why Mojtaba Khamenei has stayed out of view, nor has it indicated when he will make his first public appearance as supreme leader. While reports indicate that serious injuries prevented him from attending, those claims remain unconfirmed by Iranian officials.

As funeral processions continue across Iran before moving to the Shiite holy cities of Najaf and Karbala in Iraq, the mystery surrounding Mojtaba Khamenei is likely to remain at the centre of international attention.