Just months after a headline-making jewellery heist at the Louvre put museum security in France under scrutiny, another museum has fallen victim to a daring burglary. This time, thieves targeted the Lalique Museum in Wingen-sur-Moder, where around 20 pieces of jewellery were stolen in the early hours of Sunday morning. Investigators believe the haul could be worth close to €4 million, which is approximately £3.4 million.

The burglary took place before dawn, with the suspects reportedly heading straight for the jewellery room after forcing their way into the building. The museum has since announced that it will remain closed for several days while the investigation continues.

Officials are now examining CCTV footage as they work to identify those responsible, while local leaders have also questioned how the response unfolded after the museum's alarm system was triggered during the break-in.

Early Morning Break-In

According to sources close to the investigation, the burglary took place at around 5.30 am local time on Sunday, 5 July. A gang of masked thieves allegedly forced open a door at the Lalique Museum before making their way directly to the jewellery room.

Once inside, the burglars smashed six display cases and stole around 20 pieces of jewellery. Investigators estimate that the stolen collection could be worth close to €4 million, or roughly £3.4 million, although the total value is still being assessed.

One source told reporters that the stolen items were crystal jewellery rather than pieces containing precious gemstones, meaning they could not simply be melted down.

🇫🇷 In France, thieves broke into the René Lalique jewelry museum. Damage is estimated at €4 million.



The museum was given special high-security status after last year’s Louvre robbery.



The heist took place at 5:30 a.m.: hooded criminals smashed display cases and stole crystal… pic.twitter.com/qq36GbB3do — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 6, 2026

Although an alarm sounded during the burglary, the response has become part of the investigation itself. According to a source, 'An alarm went off, but by the time the security company had completed its checks, it was a cleaning lady who arrived first on the scene and called the police.'

The museum later confirmed on its website that it would remain closed for several days following the burglary. Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage from the site as part of their efforts to identify those responsible.

The Lalique Museum opened in 2011 near the company's factory and is dedicated to the work of Art Nouveau and Art Deco jeweller and glassmaker René Lalique. According to the museum's website, it houses more than 650 works, including Art Nouveau jewellery, Art Deco glass and contemporary crystal.

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Security Questions Raised After Louvre Heist

The latest burglary has renewed attention on museum security in France because it comes only months after the high-profile theft at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Last October, thieves carried out a daytime raid lasting less than eight minutes, escaping with jewellery worth more than €80 million, including some of the old French crown jewels. That incident placed security arrangements at museums and galleries across the country under close examination.

Following the Louvre theft, the Lalique Museum had reportedly been regarded as a 'sensitive' site and was receiving additional attention because of concerns that museums housing valuable collections could be targeted again.

France has been hit by another high-profile robbery — thieves broke into the René Lalique jewellery museum



After the autumn Louvre heist, the museum had been classified as a high-security site and was supposed to be under strict protection.



According to reports, the intruders… pic.twitter.com/cJglYDsGcT — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 6, 2026

Christian Dorschner, the mayor of Wingen-sur-Moder, expressed his frustration over Sunday's burglary and criticised the response after the alarm was activated.

'All the alarms went off, just as they should. And then with the security company, apparently, there was a major failure on their part: they didn't intervene right away, they didn't inform the gendarmes,' he told the local newspaper.

The mayor also suggested that those behind the burglary appeared to know exactly what they were doing.

'They were surely well-informed to carry out this job in that way; they must be ... specialists,' Dorschner said.

Authorities have not announced any arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing. For now, the museum will stay closed while officers continue examining the evidence and reviewing surveillance footage in an effort to trace those behind the theft. The burglary has once again placed the security of France's museums under the spotlight after another costly jewellery raid.