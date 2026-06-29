Donald Trump's health is back under the microscope after CNN host John Berman paused a live broadcast on 24 June to discuss a new book by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, which describes the president's hearing as fading and his ankles as swollen.

The latest round of Trump Health Panic has been driven by details from Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, along with a brisk White House pushback that is as familiar as it is predictable.

Trump Health Panic And The CNN Interview

The conversation on CNN came after Haberman and Swan, both journalists, spent months reporting on Trump's second term and the way the White House handles awkward questions about his age and condition.

Berman put the issue bluntly, asking whether the president was struggling to hear or whether his hearing was 'fading.' Haberman replied that aides are aware Trump is older and said, 'What exactly goes on with Donald Trump's health is one of the mysteries of the last 10 years.'

That was the hook, but the book's more damaging claim is the one about what people can see. Haberman said Trump has been 'moving differently' and referred to swelling in his ankles, adding that he is 'very sensitive about his appearance.'

She also said his hearing 'is an issue' and that staff have long been aware of it, noting that the fact he is older makes the problem harder to conceal.

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The White House Response

The news came after the book reportedly said Trump became irritated by coverage of his 'cankles' and pushed his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, to address it publicly. The issue was not just medical but reputational, which is often the real storm around Trump.

The White House has long treated questions about the president's health as a political fight, not a clinical one, and this one is no different.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle hit back in a statement, insisting that 'President Trump's sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden's serious mental and physical decline from the American people.'

He added that Trump is 'the sharpest and most accessible President in American history' and said he is 'working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises.'

This sort of response is classic Washington stuff, but it also leaves a gap. It answers the politics while ducking the particulars. The most concrete medical explanation in circulation remains the White House's earlier account that ankle swelling is linked to chronic venous insufficiency, a condition the administration has already cited when discussing the president's legs.

Why This Trump Health Panic Keeps Returning

Trump turned 80 earlier this month, and age has become part of the daily reading around him, whether his team likes it or not. The story has not emerged in a vacuum, either.

It follows a recent flare-up over his public manner, including a testy exchange with a journalist on 18 June when he snapped, 'I know what's going on a hell of a lot better than you do,' after his remarks at the G7 summit in France were described as strange and rambling in parts.

That kind of scene fuels the wider picture. Supporters see a combative president being hounded by a hostile press. Critics see a man whose public performances invite tougher questions every week. And the book, with its hearing issue and ankle swelling claims, sits right in the middle of that mess.

It is not hard to see why the coverage has travelled so fast online, because this is exactly the sort of political gossip that gets people talking, reposting and arguing in the comments.

Still, there is a limit to what can be confirmed from the report. CNN aired the interview, the book lays out the claims, and the White House has fired back. What sits beneath all that is less tidy, and much more awkward. Trump's health, his appearance and his ability to stay on top of the job are now being debated again, in public, and with no small amount of noise.