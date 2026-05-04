An 84-year-old woman was taken from her Arizona home in the middle of the night. Three months on, despite a high-profile family, national media attention, and an active FBI investigation, no one has been charged.

On 1 February 2026, Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC News Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was reported kidnapped from her home in Catalina Foothills, a suburb of Tucson, Arizona. Investigators found blood on her doorstep, a tampered doorbell camera, and ransom notes demanding millions in cryptocurrency. As of 1 May 2026, three months after her disappearance, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has not publicly disclosed any significant breakthroughs, and no suspect has been named, identified, or charged.

The Night Nancy Guthrie Disappeared

A timeline released by the Pima County Sheriff's Department shows that Guthrie ate dinner with relatives and was dropped off at her home by family at approximately 21:48 on 31 January 2026. Detectives determined her garage door closed at 21:50.

At 01:47 on 1 February, her Nest doorbell camera went offline. At 02:28, her pacemaker device lost connection with her smartphone. She was reported missing around noon after she failed to appear at a friend's house to watch an online church service.

Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that evidence recovered from Guthrie's residence indicated a crime had taken place inside the house. 'At this point, investigators believe she was taken from her home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night,' Nanos said. 'She couldn't walk 50 yards by herself.' Authorities classified her as a vulnerable adult due to her age, mobility limitations, and reliance on daily medication.

🎗️👀🎗️We still don’t know who this guy is.



So here’s another look.



It’s now been more than 13 weeks since #NancyGuthrie was reported #missing.



1-800-CALL-FBI pic.twitter.com/9owij9UJaT — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) May 4, 2026

The Suspect, the Ransom Demands, and the Evidence Trail

On 10 February 2026, FBI Director Kash Patel released four black-and-white images on X showing a masked and armed intruder outside Guthrie's home. The intruder attempted to tamper with the video doorbell, first tapping it, then covering the lens with foliage from a potted plant. Patel confirmed that data from the device had been successfully recovered.

Authorities described the suspect as male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with an average build and a black moustache, carrying a 25-litre Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.

Ransom demands surfaced within days. A local Arizona television station reported that the alleged kidnappers demanded £4.7 million ($6 million) in Bitcoin, with a deadline set for 17:00 on a Monday. The purported captors warned the payment must be made on pain of Guthrie's life. In a video posted to Instagram, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings told a possible kidnapper: 'We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her; this is the only way we will have peace.'

The US Department of Justice later charged Derrick Callella of Hawthorne, California, with demanding Bitcoin via text from the Guthrie family, using a VOIP account after obtaining the family's contact information from a website. Authorities have not linked those messages to the original ransom demand.

FBI Takes Over DNA Analysis as Sheriff Faces Scrutiny

The investigation has not been without friction. Sheriff Nanos faced criticism over the early handling of the investigation, including the decision to declare Guthrie's home a crime scene, and reports questioned the experience level of homicide investigators working the case.

Emails obtained by Fox News Digital revealed that the head of the Pima County Sheriff's Department's homicide and cold case units had been rotated out in the year before the suspected abduction. A June 2025 email from show producer Amanda Riley shows she had asked for contacts of the sergeants running several units, and a captain's reply confirmed that the leader of every team she had asked about had changed.

On the evidence front, a critical development emerged in April. Sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News that a DNA sample, described by the sheriff's department as mixed DNA from more than one person, including a hair sample, was sent from a private Florida laboratory to the FBI, which will use new technology to conduct advanced analysis in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Genetic genealogist CeCe Moore told Fox News that the FBI is likely to use Astrea Forensics, the San Francisco laboratory that helped crack the Rex Heuermann serial murder case on Long Island, to develop a DNA profile from the rootless hair evidence. 'The FBI used them for the Gilgo case,' Moore said.

Sheriff Nanos of PCSD Speaks on the Nancy Guthrie Case — May 1, 2026

Andrew Capasso, KVOA, Tucson, AZ pic.twitter.com/Ve8gKo8zlH — Shana Lee (@ShanaLeePNW) May 3, 2026

'We Know Someone Out There Knows What Happened'

In a fresh interview with KVOA, Sheriff Nanos issued a direct public appeal. 'The reward money is still there, it's there for a reason. We think somebody out there knows something. We know they do. We know someone out there knows what happened. Call us,' he said.

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Savannah Guthrie announced a £790,000 ($1 million) reward for information leading to her mother's recovery, saying: 'While the family still believes in a miracle, they also know that she may already be gone.' The combined reward between the family and law enforcement now stands at £946,000 ($1.2 million).

A spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff's Department told Yahoo News: 'The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie remains active and ongoing. The Pima County Sheriff's Department continues to work closely with the FBI as investigators follow up on leads, review information, and pursue the facts surrounding this case.'

More than three months in, and with the FBI's most advanced forensic tools now deployed, the case against Nancy Guthrie's abductor rests on whether the science, or a witness's conscience, breaks first.