Donald Trump, 80, shared a video about Mitch McConnell's health on 22 November 2026, as the Kentucky senator continued recovering from a fall and the US president faced scrutiny over his own age and stamina.

McConnell, 84, returned to the Senate in September after months of recovery and rehabilitation. His return followed a hospital admission in June, when he fell at home and briefly lost consciousness. He acknowledged on returning that he had not fully recovered.

Trump's physician described the president as being in excellent health and fully fit to serve following his May 2026 physical. The assessment followed public attention to photographs of bruising on his hand and swelling around his ankles.

Donald Trump Shares McGill Media's Health Video

Produced by McGill Media, the video featured footage of senior politicians whose public appearances had attracted attention. Anchor Carissa Lawson opened by discussing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who appeared hunched over outside the Capitol.

Lawson then turned to other politicians, including McConnell. The footage featured the senator being pushed in a wheelchair without responding to reporters.

The video's circulation followed months of medical treatment for McConnell. After his 14 June fall, he was hospitalised and later disclosed that he had also received treatment for mild pneumonia.

His office confirmed that he had received medical care and was undergoing rehabilitation. During that period, the office reported that he continued working on Senate matters from rehabilitation.

Trump had previously addressed McConnell's condition in a July interview with Newsmax. He stated that he knew little about the senator's health and was 'never a huge fan' of him.

The president also stated that McConnell should support Senate Majority Leader John Thune, before expressing hope that McConnell would be fine.

Donald Trump's Health Has Also Drawn Attention

Trump turned 80 on 14 June 2026. Questions about his age and physical condition have followed several public appearances, alongside scrutiny of his stamina.

Photographs of his hand and ankles attracted attention ahead of his annual physical in May. His physician subsequently described him as being in excellent health, while Trump rejected suggestions that his age had affected his ability to carry out presidential duties.

The president's decision to share the McGill Media clip placed attention on another senior Republican's health, months after those questions about his own condition. McConnell's recovery, meanwhile, has involved both rehabilitation and a return to voting in the Senate.

McConnell's Senate Return Preceded Donald Trump's Post

McConnell was discharged from a rehabilitation centre on 6 August and returned to the Senate on 14 September, casting his first vote in three months. He acknowledged at the time that rehabilitation had been difficult and his recovery remained incomplete.

His mobility difficulties predate this year's fall. McConnell has discussed the lasting effects of childhood polio and the difficulty of managing physical challenges with age.

He suffered a shoulder fracture after a fall in 2019 and experienced several freezing episodes during public appearances in 2023. He also fell at the Capitol in October 2025.

A separate encounter with a Newsmax reporter on 6 November attracted attention when McConnell remained silent after being questioned about Republican losses in the midterm elections. An aide eventually intervened to conclude the exchange.

McConnell announced in February 2025 that he would not seek reelection. His Senate term is scheduled to expire in January 2027.