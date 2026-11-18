Conservative podcaster Brett Cooper has declared that she is no longer part of the MAGA movement after becoming increasingly disillusioned with Donald Trump and his administration.

The 25-year-old influencer, who enthusiastically supported Trump's 2024 presidential comeback, told the Financial Times (FT) that she had moved on from the political movement and was turning down invitations to White House events.

The change marks a notable shift for someone who once became one of the most recognisable young conservative voices online. Cooper previously championed Trump's campaign, wore MAGA merchandise and defended his political record. Now, her relationship with the administration appears increasingly strained.

Brett Cooper Explains Why She Left MAGA Behind

Speaking to the FT, Cooper revealed that she had repeatedly declined invitations from Trump's team to attend White House events and political roundtables. Those invitations reportedly came with the expectation that she would share details of the appearances with her millions of social media followers.

'I'm not part of [MAGA] any more,' Cooper said. 'I think I've moved on.'

Her disillusionment stemmed from several disagreements with the administration. One of the earliest breaking points involved Trump's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Cooper recalled reading a social media post in which Trump suggested that people who continued to demand answers about Epstein were no longer part of MAGA. Her reaction was immediate.

'OK, well, I guess I'm not!' she recalled thinking.

The president's foreign policy also contributed to the fallout. Cooper questioned the war in Iran, particularly in light of Trump's previous promises to avoid further military conflicts.

She also criticised the administration's response to Americans struggling with high prices and affordability. Describing her experience, Cooper told the FT: 'There was a lot of gaslighting that took place. It's just been so belittling.'

Her disagreements have also extended to business decisions. She rejected a proposed advertisement funded by a Republican Super PAC ahead of the midterm elections because she disagreed with its political messaging.

How Brett Cooper Previously Defended Trump's Presidency

Cooper's departure is particularly notable given how strongly she previously supported Trump. During his 2024 presidential campaign, she praised his foreign policy record, arguing that he had helped prevent conflicts and demonstrated strong leadership as commander-in-chief.

She also explained that his approach to military intervention had influenced her vote. Cooper wanted a president who would prioritise Americans' safety rather than risk sending people she knew overseas to fight.

That confidence has since waned.

Her criticism of Trump was already becoming apparent in 2025, when the president told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that the United States needed high-skilled immigrants because Americans lacked certain necessary talents.

Cooper disagreed with the president's assessment, arguing that his remarks were deeply damaging. She said her disappointment was shared by viewers with similar political beliefs, describing the comments as among the worst things a president could say.

She also challenged Trump's dismissal of consumers' concerns about affordability, particularly his characterisation of economic complaints as a Democratic hoax.

Trump's MAGA Influencers Face Growing Distance

Cooper's changing position also reflects tensions between Trump and some conservative influencers who helped promote his 2024 campaign.

In her 5 March 2026 podcast episode, she criticised calls for further American military involvement in the Middle East and questioned the administration's messaging about the conflict.

She argued that supporting Trump did not mean automatically endorsing every military decision made by his administration.

Her professional direction has also changed. Cooper told the FT that she had reduced her coverage of hard politics after discovering that her audience was more engaged with cultural and entertainment content.

Even so, leaving MAGA has not necessarily made White House invitations less tempting. Cooper admitted that part of her still wanted to attend the administration's Christmas party.

But she ultimately questioned what accepting such an invitation would communicate to her audience.