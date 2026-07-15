Read more ICE Measles Outbreak Halts Court Hearings as Locked-Down Detainees Lose Access to Lawyers ICE Measles Outbreak Halts Court Hearings as Locked-Down Detainees Lose Access to Lawyers

A tuberculosis scare at a Colorado ICE detention centre has sparked outrage after reports claimed at least 12 detainees tested positive while dozens more were kept in quarantine without working air conditioning.

The reported outbreak is unfolding at the ICE processing centre in Aurora, Colorado, a federal immigration detention facility operated by private prison company GEO Group under government contract.

According to testimony given to The Guardian from inside the facility, all 88 people in one detention pod were tested on Saturday after an initial tuberculosis case was identified. The detainee said 12 positive results came back, up from one reported case only days earlier.

Instead of separating those who tested positive from those who did not, the detainee claimed guards kept the entire group together and told them they would remain in quarantine for at least a week.

Neither the Department of Homeland Security nor GEO Group responded to the outlet's request for confirmation.

Quarantine Without Air Conditioning

The conditions reportedly worsened after the pod's air conditioning broke down on Sunday, leaving detainees isolated during a heat advisory. Aurora's outside temperature reached 96F, or about 36C, on Monday, while staff reportedly distributed electric fans to people inside.

The detainee described the situation as 'uncomfortable' and said some of those who tested positive appeared to be receiving medication in the mornings and afternoons. His partner, a US citizen in Florida, said the situation had caused serious anxiety because tuberculosis is an airborne bacterial infection that can become dangerous if left untreated.

'I don't know if they understand the severity of what TB is,' he said.

Online Backlash Turns Harsh

News of the reported outbreak quickly drew furious reaction online, with some critics comparing the facility to a 'Nazi concentration camp.'

One X user pointed to the history of tuberculosis in Nazi camps, where disease, overcrowding and medical abuse were used as tools of terror and death. The comparison reflected the anger surrounding the reported conditions, although officials have not confirmed the full scale of the outbreak.

That’s concentration camps. Abolish ICE and abolish rich people getting tax breaks of any kind — Mag (@SarahSprontos) July 14, 2026

The criticism also reflects broader frustration with ICE detention centres, particularly privately run facilities accused by advocates of poor medical care, overcrowding and lack of transparency.

Health Department Says Investigation Is Incomplete

The Adams County Health Department has confirmed one tuberculosis case linked to the Aurora facility, but said it has not received enough information to determine whether more people may have been exposed. Dr Kelly Weidenbach, the department's executive director, said officials still need access to medical records, the patient and information identifying potentially exposed individuals.

The department issued a public health order on 25 June requiring the facility to comply with Colorado laws around tuberculosis investigations. Under state law, facilities must notify health authorities on strict timelines and cooperate with investigations.

Those potentially exposed could include detainees, staff, contractors, visitors and people who have since left the facility.

Long-Running Concerns at the Facility

The Aurora detention centre has faced previous scrutiny over health and safety conditions.

Democratic congressman Jason Crow, who represents Aurora, has conducted repeated oversight visits and criticised for-profit immigration detention. He said private prisons have 'perpetuated ICE's lawlessness and endangered our communities.'

Aurora officials have also moved to require the facility to report communicable diseases and submit to health and safety inspections, though those rules have not yet taken effect.