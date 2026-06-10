A loaded firearm vanished inside the largest immigration detention centre in the United States and remained unrecovered for months, according to a new federal watchdog report that also detailed medical failures, missing evidence tied to a detainee's death, and serious oversight problems at the facility.

The findings have intensified scrutiny of the Camp East Montana Detention Centre at Fort Bliss, Texas, where federal investigators say a series of operational failures created significant safety and accountability concerns.

The revelations emerged in a Government Accountability Office report on ICE released Tuesday. The report examined conditions at Camp East Montana, a large tent-based detention facility outside El Paso that has faced controversy almost since opening in August 2025.

Among the most alarming findings was the disappearance of a loaded firearm belonging to a contracted security guard.

According to the report, an ICE discrepancy report documented that a security contractor lost a loaded weapon at the facility in January 2026. Federal officials stated that multiple searches were conducted, but the firearm had still not been recovered as of March 2026.

The incident has become one of several examples cited in the report as evidence of broader ICE facility safety failures. However, the missing weapon was not the only issue raising concerns.

Detainee Death Becomes Focus of FBI Investigation

The report also revealed troubling details surrounding the death of a detainee at Camp East Montana.

Initially announced as a presumed suicide, the case later took a dramatic turn when the local coroner determined the death was actually a homicide. The matter is now the subject of an FBI investigation into detainee death circumstances, along with a separate review by the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General.

Federal investigators found that evidence connected to the incident was either missing or destroyed.

The Government Accountability Office report on ICE stated that an ICE discrepancy report issued in February found that the contractor responsible for operating the facility failed to provide required use-of-force and death reports.

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'In addition, evidence associated with the incident was missing or destroyed,' the report said.

The discovery has fueled questions about transparency and accountability at the facility, particularly given the ongoing ICE detention centre homicide investigation.

For critics, the missing evidence at the ICE facility raises concerns that extend beyond a single case. It has also become one of the most controversial findings in the broader federal review.

Medical Failures and Disease Risks

Investigators also identified serious healthcare deficiencies affecting detainees.

According to the report, contractors failed to conduct required tuberculosis testing and instead relied on symptom questionnaires. As a result, a detainee with tuberculosis was reportedly housed within the general population in November.

The facility has previously experienced outbreaks of tuberculosis and measles, making the findings especially concerning.

Federal reviewers further determined that detainees with chronic medical conditions were not receiving required care.

ICE Health Services Corps found that comprehensive health assessments were not being completed. The report stated that detainees with conditions such as diabetes and HIV were not receiving treatment consistent with national detention standards.

In one particularly striking finding, investigators said none of the detainees with diabetes or HIV had treatment plans in place.

The medical concerns have become a central part of the ongoing immigration detention centre controversy surrounding Camp East Montana.

A federal watchdog found "waste and performance issues" at Camp East Montana, one of the facilities used by ICE to detain immigrants. Among the issues identified was lack of treatment and care for detainees with chronic conditions. https://t.co/hkCGjxchvm pic.twitter.com/LHNs1JbBX8 — Priscilla Alvarez (@priscialva) June 9, 2026

Contractor Removed After Months of Problems

The report found that ICE continued identifying serious deficiencies even after assuming contract administration responsibilities from the US Army in October 2025.

According to federal investigators, ICE issued eight discrepancy reports and one oversight report documenting performance failures at the facility.

Despite those warnings, some corrective actions remained unresolved for months.

In March 2026, ICE terminated the contractor operating the centre, Acquisition Logistics LLC.

The company had no previous experience running an immigration detention facility. Public reporting previously noted that the firm's 77-year-old chief executive officer appeared to operate the company from a private residence.

Acquisition Logistics did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the report.

Why The Findings Matter

The missing firearm may have generated headlines, but the broader report paints a more troubling picture.

The combination of a detainee death ruled homicide, missing evidence at ICE facility investigations, healthcare failures, disease-control lapses, and repeated contractor deficiencies has transformed Camp East Montana into one of the most closely scrutinised detention centres in the country.

As the FBI investigation into detainee death circumstances continues and federal officials review the facility's operations, the report is likely to remain at the centre of national debates over detention standards, contractor oversight, and accountability within the US immigration system.