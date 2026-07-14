Kai Trump has revealed how a thunderstorm forced thousands of people to evacuate the National Mall during Donald Trump's America 250 celebration, calling the disruption 'it sucks' in a new YouTube vlog. The 19-year-old golfer and social media influencer, who filmed the day from inside the White House, said lightning brought the Fourth of July festivities to a halt just hours after a military flyover drew what she described as 'half a million people'.

Storm Forced Mass Evacuation

In the YouTube vlog, Trump described watching flyovers from the White House roof with her siblings before the weather turned. 'When they were doing the flyovers over the White House earlier there were so many people,' she said. 'I mean, there must have been, like, half a million people.'

She then described the storm that followed. 'It sucks because then it started raining and lightning and everyone had to evacuate because of the lightning, so no one could come back until like 10 o'clock at night,' she said. 'But there were so many people there, I've never seen so many people.'

Trump had predicted the disruption hours earlier in the same video, saying of the planned fireworks display, 'It might actually get cancelled because the weather's so bad... I really hope not, but it might.'

Sparse Crowds Reported Elsewhere

Trump's description of a packed flyover crowd sits alongside separate reporting on the wider celebrations. CNN reported that White House officials grew anxious over attendance after sparse crowds were seen at the earlier Great American State Fair, which ran on the National Mall in the run-up to Independence Day.

The Fourth of July event itself was delayed by around two hours after the National Park Service ordered an evacuation ahead of the thunderstorm, with President Trump not taking to the stage until 11.15pm. Fireworks continued until close to 1am.

In her vlog, Trump also reflected on the broader coverage of her grandfather. 'People will sometimes just believe what they see from the media,' she said, adding that spending time with him showed a side 'you will fall in love with'.

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Mixed Feelings Nationwide

The celebrations have unfolded against a backdrop of divided public opinion. An AP-NORC poll of 2,596 adults, conducted in April, found that around four in ten Americans feel 'proud' about the 250th anniversary, while roughly three in ten describe themselves as 'excited'.

The same research found sharp partisan differences, with about seven in ten Republicans reporting pride or excitement, compared with roughly three in ten independents and two in ten Democrats. Adults under 30 were more likely to describe themselves as indifferent or conflicted about the milestone.

Kai Trump has become one of the most visible members of the Trump family online, and her social media has increasingly offered a personal counterpoint to how her grandfather's presidency is covered elsewhere. Her account of the flyover crowds, set against separate reporting on attendance at related events, illustrates how differently the same celebration can be described depending on the vantage point, and underlines the scrutiny now attached to any claim about crowd size made by, or on behalf of, the Trump family.