Warning: The video accompanying this article contains footage some readers may find distressing.

A man was taken to hospital after a confrontation with federal immigration agents outside the Kane County Judicial Center in St Charles, Illinois, according to witnesses and video circulating on social media.

The footage appears to show several agents in tactical gear forcing a man, his hands behind his back, against a low stone wall near the courthouse. Witnesses say he suffered a visible skull injury and was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in nearby Geneva. Neither the extent of his injuries nor his identity has been independently confirmed, and no federal agency has issued an official statement.

What the Video Shows

In the clip, agents can be seen turning on bystanders who appear to be filming or observing the arrest, pushing people back and ordering them away. One agent is seen holding a Taser while confronting onlookers and appears to threaten them with it; the footage appears to show the Taser being activated, though it is unclear whether anyone was struck.

As of publication, ICE, the Department of Homeland Security and the Kane County Sheriff's Office had not responded to questions about the man's condition, identity, or what precipitated the encounter. It is also not known whether he was leaving a court hearing, visiting the adjoining jail, or at the Judicial Center for another reason, a detail that carries legal weight in Illinois, where separate rules govern arrests of people attending court versus those simply present nearby.

Assholes. They obviously cannot handle accountability or observation. No training, no tactics, just force. pic.twitter.com/9tp7P3B9Jh — Devin Nunes' Cattle Dog 🇺🇦 🇪🇺🇺🇸🇨🇦 🇦🇺 (@Kaos_Vs_Control) July 9, 2026

Why This Courthouse Keeps Making Headlines

This is not the first time federal enforcement activity at the Judicial Center has drawn attention. In August 2025, agents from Homeland Security Investigations, ICE and the ATF arrested bystander James Yanke, a physician assistant, after he intervened while a woman was being detained outside the same courthouse. Yanke told the Kane County Chronicle he was pinned face-down while an agent held a Taser to his side, and that agents asked whether he was 'born in the US' before releasing him without charge.

Chief Judge Robert Villa of the 16th Judicial Circuit has acknowledged the tension repeatedly. 'ICE, in particular, has been operating in our courthouses for 20-some years,' he said at an August 2025 Judicial and Public Safety Committee meeting. 'There's nothing new about federal law enforcement coming to our buildings... it's just the way it's conducted now is different.' Villa's office has pointed to General Order 25-06, issued in May 2025, setting expectations for federal agents on courthouse grounds.

The legal landscape has also shifted. Under Illinois House Bill 1312 (the Court Access, Safety and Participation Act), people arrested on civil immigration warrants within 1,000 feet of a courthouse while travelling to attend court can sue ICE directly for damages. Kane County State's Attorney Taylor Mosser and Undersheriff Johnson addressed the law's limits in a 3 June 2026 statement, after agents arrested two men leaving the county jail: the law doesn't stop agents from viewing public jail and court records, they said, nor from making arrests in public spaces like a courthouse car park. Local police have no authority to enforce the law. Thus, anyone affected must sue ICE personally.

Witnesses say a man was taken to a nearby hospital after an encounter with federal immigration agents outside the Kane County Judicial Center in St. Charles.



Video circulating on social media appears to show several agents in tactical gear detaining a man along a landscaped… pic.twitter.com/ufosgUIVdm — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) July 9, 2026

Part of a Wider Pattern

The episode follows a string of chaotic ICE encounters across Chicago this year. In Albany Park in early June 2026, WBEZ reported that an agent aimed a Taser at bystanders and a journalist while detaining a man, while another pointed pepper spray at the gathered crowd.

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Nationally, scrutiny of ICE-related injuries has intensified. In Minneapolis, Alberto Castañeda Mondragón was hospitalised in January 2026 with eight skull fractures and five brain hemorrhages after an arrest now under FBI and St Paul police investigation. ICE said he ran into a wall while fleeing; Castañeda Mondragón and hospital staff dispute that account, and his lawyers have filed court petitions challenging his detention. That case has become a reference point for advocates who argue enforcement tactics are producing serious, under-scrutinised injuries.

Immigrant-rights advocates in Kane County say enforcement activity near the courthouse discourages residents from attending hearings, though no lawsuit tied specifically to this incident had been filed as of publication. Rapid-response networks such as Casa DuPage, which mobilised over the Yanke arrest last year, typically dispatch volunteers to document ICE activity once alerted, a pattern likely to repeat as this story develops.

For now, the man's condition and the full circumstances of his arrest remain unconfirmed.