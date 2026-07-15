Just 24 hours after unveiling a plan to impose a 20% charge on cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump abruptly abandoned the proposal following pressure from key Gulf allies. The swift reversal has reignited criticism over his habit of announcing sweeping policies before changing course, reviving what some market commentators have dubbed the 'TACO' narrative, short for 'Trump Always Chickens Out'.

The U-turn also highlights the difficult balancing act facing the White House. While Trump backed away from a controversial economic measure, his administration simultaneously intensified military pressure on Iran, underscoring how quickly US strategy in the Gulf is evolving.

It took less than a day for President Trump to abandon his scheme to charge a 20 percent fee for all transit through the contested Strait or Hormuz. RIP wildly impractical plan, we hardly knew thee. https://t.co/OdogGF3V8w — New York Magazine (@NYMag) July 14, 2026

Why The Plan Collapsed So Quickly

Trump announced on Tuesday that he was dropping the proposed transit fee, saying it would be replaced with investment commitments from Gulf nations.

'I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States,' Trump wrote on social media.

Later, he told reporters that leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates had encouraged him to abandon the proposal.

'I don't like the concept of a fee,' Trump said.

The Trump shipping fee reversal marked one of the fastest policy reversals of his presidency, shifting the conversation from collecting revenue on one of the world's busiest shipping lanes to securing foreign investment instead.

President Trump backed away from his plan to impose a 20% charge on cargo shipments through the Strait of Hormuz after US allies in the Gulf urged him to drop it https://t.co/QjkOLzhsok pic.twitter.com/AoyfdmhO41 — Bloomberg (@business) July 14, 2026

Why Gulf Leaders Opposed The Fee

The proposed Strait of Hormuz shipping fee immediately raised alarm across the Gulf.

Regional governments feared that charging commercial vessels to pass through one of the world's most important maritime corridors could create a dangerous precedent. Officials warned that if the United States introduced transit fees in the Strait of Hormuz, other countries, including China, could eventually justify imposing similar charges in strategically important waterways elsewhere.

There were also doubts that the proposal would survive. According to people familiar with the discussions, at least one Gulf government said it had not agreed to provide additional investment commitments in exchange for scrapping the fee.

The speed of the diplomatic pushback ultimately proved decisive.

The Cost Could Have Been Enormous

The proposal was never just a political headline.

According to people familiar with the plan, a fully loaded oil supertanker could have faced an additional cost of roughly $30 million (£22.38 million) to transit the strait.

That expense would almost certainly have filtered through global supply chains. Analysts at ClearView Energy Partners estimated the proposal could have increased US petrol prices by around 37 cents per gallon, adding fresh inflationary pressure at a politically sensitive time ahead of the midterm elections.

The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly one-fifth of the world's oil shipments, making even short-lived policy announcements capable of shaking energy markets.

Trump's Iran war: Control or confusion? Donald Trump has backed down on a proposal he made just yesterday - to charge a 20% toll on shipping using the Strait of Hormuz.@skydavidblevins explains how we got here pic.twitter.com/fUt41DgzkO — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 14, 2026

A Softer Economic Stance, A Harder Military One

Although Trump abandoned the shipping fee, he simultaneously escalated military pressure on Tehran.

The United States announced it had resumed its blockade on Iranian shipping to and from the country's ports and coastal areas. US Central Command also said American forces carried out a seven-hour wave of strikes against dozens of targets near the Strait of Hormuz and along Iran's coastline, aiming to reduce Tehran's ability to threaten commercial shipping.

According to response, Trump also met advisers in the Situation Room to discuss expanding military operations beyond the current campaign around the strait.

Trump warned that US attacks could broaden to include bridges and power stations 'unless they get to the table and negotiate'.

The contrast was striking. Even as Trump softened his economic approach, he signalled a willingness to increase military pressure on Iran.

The 'TACO' Narrative Returns

Trump's rapid reversal has once again revived the 'TACO' label, a term used by some critics and market participants to describe a pattern in which the president announces aggressive policies before retreating from them.

The nickname first gained attention during previous debates over tariffs, when investors observed that major policy threats were sometimes scaled back after market or political pressure.

Supporters argue that Trump's approach reflects hard-nosed negotiation rather than indecision, with bold opening positions designed to extract concessions before a final agreement is reached.

Regardless of which interpretation prevails, the collapse of the Trump Hormuz shipping fee has added another chapter to that debate.