In a dramatic escalation of the Trump administration's efforts to gather sensitive data on minors, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents attempted to raid the offices of attorneys representing unaccompanied migrant children this week.

Legal professionals confirmed the incident to The Lever, highlighting a sharp intensification in how the government is targeting youngsters within the US immigration system.

Last week, reports emerged that legal service providers representing unaccompanied migrant youths in deportation cases were locked in a tense standoff with the Trump administration over demands for confidential client records.

That conflict has now escalated to the front lines, with ICE agents arriving directly at lawyers' doors.

Crackdown on Migrant Legal Programmes

Managed by the Department of Health and Human Services, the Unaccompanied Children Program funds dozens of non-profit organisations and law firms nationwide, providing vital legal assistance to migrant children.

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The initiative has now found itself squarely in the crosshairs of the Trump administration's widening immigration crackdown.

A bitter dispute between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the scheme's main contractor, the Acacia Center for Justice, has cut off funding to crucial legal aid groups, The Lever revealed.

The bureaucratic gridlock has left numerous charities across the country unpaid for months, despite their ongoing work defending vulnerable youngsters.

Handing over confidential records to federal officials could breach attorney-client privilege and leave vulnerable minors exposed, legal experts warn.

The pressure comes at a time when immigration courts are already fast-tracking cases involving children, in what appears to be a coordinated push to remove them from the country as quickly as possible.

Federal Agents Turned Away at the Door

Two Homeland Security Investigations agents arrived at the Washington, D.C., headquarters of the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights on Thursday.

The unexpected visit by officials from the primary investigative branch of ICE and the Department of Homeland Security targeted a prominent group dedicated to defending unaccompanied minors.

The organisation's executive director, Michael Lukens, confirmed that security guards turned the agents away when they failed to produce a valid warrant.

According to Lukens, the officials demanded to see 'financial records relating to the Unaccompanied Children Program'.

'There was no reason to show up other than to intimidate us, which didn't work,' said Lukens, noting that advocacy groups already submit routine performance updates to federal officials.

He characterised the unannounced visits as the culmination of months of 'very quiet and strategic attacks' orchestrated by the administration against legal protections for young migrants, warning: 'If the kids don't have attorneys it's very unlikely they can fight their cases.'

'We are not intimidated,' he said. 'We continue to do the work.'

Coordinated Raids Across the Capital

The Washington, D.C., area saw at least three attempted raids in just 48 hours.

By Friday, two other organisations participating in the Unaccompanied Children Program — Ayuda and Kids in Need of Defense (KIND) — had issued statements confirming that federal agents had also visited their offices on Wednesday and Thursday.

Kids in Need of Defense president Wendy Young said the operation 'is consistent with ongoing administration efforts targeting nonprofit organisations operating in the immigration space and undermining legal services for unaccompanied children seeking safety in the United States'.

On June 11, federal agents visited KIND’s DC headquarters without a warrant in an operation targeting legal service providers for unaccompanied children.



Our work to support due process and protect the most vulernable will not be intimidated.



🔗: https://t.co/Nd0o27Cu9J pic.twitter.com/zVZ1SJ4bJd — KIND (@supportKIND) June 12, 2026

As Lukens pointed out, federal officials have much simpler ways to request such information.

Because the Amica Center and fellow non-profit groups operate as federal subcontractors, official oversight channels are already built into their agreements.

'There are audit provisions in our subcontracts, you know,' he said. 'Send us an email.'

ICE chose to bypass those channels entirely, opting instead for a face-to-face confrontation.

The Administration's Justification and Timing

The surprise office visits coincided with a Thursday news conference held by President Donald Trump's Department of Justice, where officials announced fresh initiatives to 'safeguard unaccompanied alien children'.

During the briefing, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche highlighted the administration's efforts by announcing that three Guatemalan migrants had been indicted on child-smuggling charges.

El fiscal general Todd Blanche anuncia la acusación formal de varios inmigrantes indocumentados, desmantelando una extensa red de tráfico de menores hacia Estados Unidos.



"Esto no es un caso aislado: hemos identificado, junto con el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (DHS), pic.twitter.com/viiEHRr6fz — Tony Venet (@TonyVenet274186) June 11, 2026

The timing also clashed with a parallel event hosted by the Heritage Foundation, a right-wing dark-money non-profit group.

The briefing focused on unaccompanied minors allegedly 'lost' under the Biden administration — another indication of the American right's sharpening focus on youngsters within the US immigration system.

During the event, Blanche insisted the White House was 'committed to protect the children who suffered the consequences of open borders' under former President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has been draining resources from programmes designed to protect lone minors, including legal defence schemes, while keeping youngsters in Health and Human Services custody for longer periods than under previous administrations.

Pretext for Accelerated Deportations

'This idea that [the Unaccompanied Children Program] is rife with fraud and trafficking is just fallacious,' Lukens said.

He argued that the claim serves as a convenient pretext for the Trump administration to intensify its crackdown on legal aid organisations.

Advocates are also sounding the alarm over a new strategy from the Department of Homeland Security that encourages unaccompanied children to agree to self-deportation.

As The Lever reported last week, the pressure comes alongside a major effort by the administration to fast-track court hearings and remove young migrants as quickly as possible.

Legal experts warn that the combined tactics are highly dangerous, potentially forcing vulnerable children back into the same perilous environments they originally fled.