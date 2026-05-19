Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused the Make America Great Again movement of turning into a 'cult,' attacking a Donald Trump ally and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth over what she called 'absurd loyalty' demands at a campaign event in Kentucky on Monday, 18 May.

The news came after Hegseth, 45, appeared at a rally to boost Republican candidate Ed Gallrein ahead of Kentucky's primary elections, using the stage to praise Trump and tear into Gallrein's opponent, Representative Thomas Massie. Greene, once one of Trump's most ardent defenders in Congress, has lately recast herself as a critic from the right, arguing he has abandoned his 'America First' promises.

'MAGA Has Become A Cult'

Greene's intervention unfolded on X, where the former Georgia congresswoman reposted video of Hegseth's remarks and unloaded on the man Trump tapped as Defence Secretary.

'You know what's so disturbing about this?' Greene, 51, wrote. 'It's not about serving Trump. It's about defending and protecting the constitution and the American people.'

She then delivered the line that ricocheted around conservative circles: 'MAGA has become a cult where Fox News hosts demand absurd loyalty to the very neocon establishment policies that Americans voted to end.'

You know what’s so disturbing about this?



It’s not about serving Trump. It’s about defending and protecting the constitution and the American people.



MAGA has become a cult where Fox News hosts demand absurd loyalty to the very neocon establishment policies that Americans voted… https://t.co/xEmYvFvXv2 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 18, 2026

The swipe at 'Fox News hosts' was a pointed one. Hegseth built his profile as a presenter on the conservative network before joining Trump's administration, and Greene's choice of words placed him squarely in the crosshairs of a broader revolt on the populist right against perceived 'establishment' Republicans.

Greene's comments were not an offhand outburst. They follow weeks of public friction with Trump, whom she now accuses of going soft on the issues that fuelled his rise. Nothing in her latest tirade suggested any attempt at reconciliation.

The White House and Hegseth have not publicly responded to Greene's cult accusation. Without an official reply, the clash remains a one-sided barrage, though it clearly reflects an intensifying internal argument over what loyalty to Trump should look like — and who is entitled to demand it.

Loyalty Test In Kentucky

In case you missed it, the speech that triggered Greene's criticism was delivered at a campaign stop for Ed Gallrein, a former 'warfighter' in Hegseth's words, who is seeking to unseat Thomas Massie in Kentucky's Republican primary.

Hegseth, adopting Trump's mannerisms and voice, told supporters: 'President Trump told me, when he first offered me this job, he said, 'Pete, you're gonna have to be tough as s---.''

'They're gonna come after you,' Hegseth recalled Trump warning him, still mimicking the president's delivery. According to the clip circulated online, he cast that warning as proof of Trump's foresight and his own willingness to endure attacks for the cause.

He then pivoted to Gallrein, praising him as 'a warfighter, a man forged through service,' and set that image against Massie, 55, whose independence has long irritated Trump and his circle.

'President Trump does not need more people in Washington who are trying to make a point, especially from his own party,' Hegseth said. 'He needs people willing to help him win and vote with him when it matters the most.'

If Greene heard a pitch for blind obedience, Hegseth's words were pitched, at least publicly, as a call for unity and discipline. But the underlying message was clear enough. In this version of MAGA politics, Republicans are expected not merely to share Trump's agenda but to 'vote with him when it matters the most.'

Trump Escalates His Fight With Thomas Massie

The feud with Massie did not start in Kentucky. The Kentucky congressman has long styled himself as a constitutional purist, voting against leadership on spending, surveillance and foreign policy, often to the irritation of his own party.

He has also pushed for the full release of the Jeffrey Epstein files and went so far as to label Trump's government the 'Epstein administration,' accusing former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi of failing to be transparent when charges linked to the late financier were dropped earlier this year.

Trump has not taken that lightly. On 17 May, he lashed out at Massie on Truth Social, accusing him of acting as if his job were 'to stand apart from the movement that President Trump leads, instead of strengthening it.' When Trump 'needs backup,' Massie 'wants to debate process when the movement needs unity, especially at the biggest moments,' he wrote.

President Trump calls Thomas Massie “the Worst 'Republican' Congressman in the History of our Party!"



“He is a disloyal, ungracious, and sanctimonious FOOL… Ed Gallrein is a true American Patriot… VOTE FOR GALLREIN, AND WIPE AWAY THE STENCH…” pic.twitter.com/DvhIBZZwIq — The American Conservative (@amconmag) May 16, 2026

In the same post, Trump branded Massie a 'disloyal, ungracious and sanctimonious FOOL, who almost never votes for even the best of Republican Values.'

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There is no sign that Massie plans to soften his stance. He has repeatedly presented his dissent as a matter of principle rather than personality, though his recent language has been pointed enough to leave little room for rapprochement.

Taken together, Greene's charge that 'MAGA has become a cult,' Hegseth's insistence that Trump needs unwavering allies in Washington, and Trump's own denunciation of Massie sketch a movement wrestling with its own boundaries. How much dissent can MAGA tolerate before it stops being MAGA at all, and who gets to draw that line, are questions Republicans are now fighting over in public rather than behind closed doors.