Donald Trump was accused of sounding like a 'moron-in-chief' by angry Fox News viewers on Tuesday after he used a televised appearance at the White House in Washington to defend his unpopular Iran war policy, then snapped that he did not have time to explain it to the public.

The 79-year-old president made the comments on 19 May while walking reporters through a new ballroom construction site inside the residence, an event the conservative network carried live.

The broadcast began as a fairly routine tour. Fox News broke into regular programming to show Donald Trump highlighting extra security measures and design features of the White House ballroom project.

"Fox News viewers call Donald Trump a 'delusional idiot' as he boasts about Iran war" - Irish Star Online #SmartNews https://t.co/DwiJkZrPxQ — Linus Fan (@LinusAlso) May 16, 2026

But part-way through the appearance, the president abruptly shifted from chandeliers and reinforced walls to the far less glossy subject of the US campaign against Iran, insisting that his administration's actions were necessary to prevent Tehran obtaining a nuclear weapon.

'Don't really have time to explain to people!' he said, in a line that instantly lit up social media and would later be repeated back at him by critics. The irritable aside landed particularly badly with conservatives already uneasy about the cost and direction of the war.

Read more Trump Hits Worst Poll Numbers in Modern History as His Core MAGA Base Deserts Him Over War and $5 Gas Trump Hits Worst Poll Numbers in Modern History as His Core MAGA Base Deserts Him Over War and $5 Gas

Donald Trump Insists Unpopular Iran War Is 'Very Popular'

Before that flash of irritation, Donald Trump had tried to cast himself as a leader acting against political self‑interest. 'I'm not doing this politically! Everyone tells me it's unpopular! But I think it's very popular,' he told the press pack, arguing that voters would rally behind the campaign once they fully understood the threat.

He then sketched a dramatic picture of what he said was at stake, warning that Iranian nuclear weapons could destroy major US cities.

'When they hear that it has to do with nuclear weapons that could take out Los Angeles, that can take out major cities, when they hear that,' he said, pausing before adding, 'I'll tell you what! When we explain it to people, don't really have enough time to explain to people. I'm too busy getting it done!'

President Trump says he thinks the Iran War is "very popular" despite "everyone" telling him "it's unpopular."



Trump says he "had to" start the war so Iran wouldn't get "nuclear weapons that could take out Los Angeles." pic.twitter.com/AiKPFis1VY — The American Conservative (@amconmag) May 19, 2026

The president's logic was circular and, for many viewers, infuriating. He argued that the policy would be 'very popular' once it had been explained, then immediately claimed he did not have the time to offer that explanation because he was occupied with prosecuting the very war he was being asked to justify.

He tried again to square that circle later in the same answer. 'When they understand, I think it's very popular. Whether it's popular or not popular, I have to do it. I'm not going to let the world be blown up! Not on my watch!' he declared.

President Donald Trump was labeled a "moron" on social media after claiming he would make the "reflecting lake" entirely waterproof during a press conference on Tuesday https://t.co/Et6jD7cqhM pic.twitter.com/4hPy5tX2c4 — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) May 19, 2026

The appearance did not include any fresh intelligence or documentary evidence to support his warnings about Iranian capabilities. Viewers were left relying on Trump's own rhetoric at a moment when trust in his judgement on foreign policy is contested even among parts of his base.

'Moron-In-Chief' Fox Viewers Turn On The President

Reaction online was swift and biting. Fox News' decision to carry the event live meant that many of the complaints came from precisely the audience the White House might once have expected to be most sympathetic to Donald Trump.

'Trump doesn't have enough time to explain it to you until it's explained to him,' one user wrote, mocking his insistence that he was too busy to level with voters. Another went further, describing him as 'ill‑informed, inarticulate, illiterate, and beyond any level of comprehension. This moron-in-chief!'

'Moron' Donald Trump sparks health fears after saying 'dumbest quote of the day'https://t.co/FSjUpSueUl — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) May 20, 2026

'But he has enough time to have an hour+ long press conference/gaggle about the ballroom for the umpteenth time. Priorities, priorities,' one critic noted, highlighting the way the Iran discussion had been bolted onto what was supposed to be a domestic photo‑op.

Not everyone watching was hostile. One supporter insisted Trump was '100 percent correct,' adding that 'security from nuclear weapons is non-negotiable.' For that slice of the audience, the tone and timing of his remarks mattered less than the underlying message that he was prepared to confront Iran.

No one has publicly verified the specific scenarios Trump outlined, and no detailed briefing has yet been given to match the scale of his warnings. For now, his claims about nuclear timelines and targets remain assertions, not established fact.

From Iran To Intra-Party Attacks: Trump Targets Thomas Massie

The same event also featured another moment that drew attention for very different reasons. As the news conference continued, a reporter asked whether Donald Trump believed his endorsed candidate, Ed Gallrein, could defeat Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie in an upcoming election.

Trump seized on the name and launched into a familiar‑sounding tirade, branding Massie a 'terrible congressman' who had been a problem 'since day one.' 'I don't think he's a Republican, I think he's actually a Democrat. He's not a Libertarian. He's actually a Democrat. He votes against us all the time,' Trump said, before listing votes he considered disloyal.

Thomas Massie Says Fox News Banned Him From Network as Trump Endorsed His Primary Challenger https://t.co/3vUfENNhR3 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 20, 2026

'He voted against a border wall. He voted against men playing in women's sports. He voted against transgender for everybody, the mutilization sic of your children,' he continued, stumbling over the word 'mutilation' as he did so.

That mispronunciation, following close on the heels of his Iran comments, became yet another clip circulated by opponents questioning his fluency and focus. Supporters, by contrast, highlighted his attack on Massie's record as proof he was willing to call out Republicans who stray from his agenda.

Taken together, the ballroom tour, the uncompromising defence of an unpopular war and the swipe at a sitting GOP congressman offered an unfiltered snapshot of Donald Trump's current stance, a president insisting he is right on Iran, irritated by demands for clarity, and willing to accept being called 'moron-in-chief' in some corners of his own media ecosystem rather than pare back the fight.