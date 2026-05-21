The Department of Homeland Security recently sent out a nationwide warning about a clever prank aimed at outing people who try to report undocumented immigrants. A comedian managed to set up a fake tip line that looked exactly like the real ones used by immigration enforcement, quickly grabbing the attention of millions on social media.

Since the stunt is intercepting messages originally meant for ICE, it has sparked widespread public debate and left federal authorities deeply uneasy. The creator continues to publish audio recordings of callers attempting to surrender community members, prompting an internal memo from law enforcement.

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How a Parody Website Intercepted Nearly 100 Immigration Tips

Nashville‑based comedian Ben Palmer engineered a parody website offering citizens a direct line to report suspected undocumented immigrants. The whole setup was built to look just like an official government website, tricking visitors into believing they were actually talking to federal agents.

Palmer even managed to keep the site's name under wraps by working with major news outlets. This helped guarantee that a steady stream of unsuspecting people would keep falling for the trick.

The deceptive system has proved highly effective. The faux tip line has successfully captured nearly 100 submissions from individuals eager to inform on people in their immediate communities. Callers have aggressively attempted to turn in their 'neighbors, ex-lovers, Uber drivers, strangers they saw at the grocery store.'

Viral TikTok Videos Expose a Kindergarten Teacher's Shocking Call

Palmer has systematically recorded these communications, broadcasting the unaltered voices of those who believe they are assisting in the rapid deportation process. Videos featuring recordings of the calls 'have garnered millions of views on TikTok and YouTube.' The immense reach of these platforms has amplified the project, transforming a local stunt into a national discussion.

One notable recording features a kindergarten teacher attempting to report the parents of one of her young students. The educator justified her controversial actions during the recorded conversation, showing a disconnect between her profession and punitive actions. 'They seem like nice people or whatever,' the teacher said to Palmer on the call. 'But if they're taking up resources from our county, I'm not into illegal people being here.'

Why the Department of Homeland Security Issued a Nationwide Warning

The Department of Homeland Security, serving as the parent agency for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, quickly responded to the growing viral trend. Officials distributed a 'Be on the Lookout' alert intended for law enforcement personnel nationwide. This specific bulletin was initially posted by the Nashville field office of the agency in February.

Despite the formal issuance of the nationwide warning, authorities have firmly clarified the operational nature of the internal communications. The circulated document does not indicate that an active criminal investigation is open regarding Palmer, nor does it suggest he faces imminent arrest. 'This document is an internal memo shared for awareness purposes only,' a DHS spokesperson stated.

Wow - DHS circulated a “Be on the Lookout” alert to national law enforcement for Ben Palmer, the comedian who made that fake ICE tip line. Great work by @aurabogado: https://t.co/5SdmeshQNz — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) May 21, 2026

Comedian Claims Internal Government Memo as a Badge of Honour

Rather than expressing genuine concern over the federal bulletin, the comedian has embraced the government's official response to his project. The internal memo distributed by federal officials has merely validated the tremendous impact of his deceptive hotline. He views the law enforcement warning as permanent proof of his project's effectiveness.

Palmer openly discussed his perspective on the situation, finding considerable humour in the stern governmental reaction. 'To be honest, for me, it's the best of both worlds,' Palmer said. 'I don't get arrested, but I still get to say the Department of Homeland Security created a document about me, which is...in my line of work, I always look at these things as more like certificates, badges of honor.'