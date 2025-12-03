Colombian social media influencer, Karen Sofía Quiroz Ramírez, who had just turned 25 on 5 October and was known to her followers as 'Biker Girl,' tragically died in a motorcycle accident after riding without her glasses. The crash occurred on 26 November 2025.

Ramírez, who had 39.5K followers on Instagram and 50.6K on TikTok, reportedly collided with a truck on a highway in Floridablanca, Colombia.

Us Weekly reported that the influencer lost control of her motorcycle, first colliding laterally with a Chevrolet Spark before being struck by a truck travelling in the same area. Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.

'Travelling Between Two Vehicles'

Transport official Jahir Andrés suggested that lane splitting may have contributed to the accident. 'The most likely hypothesis for the accident is that the motorcyclist was travelling between two vehicles,' he said.

Authorities confirmed that the case will be investigated to determine the cause of the crash.

'The Prosecutor's Office will proceed to clearly and precisely determine the cause of this fatal traffic accident. We will carry out the corresponding investigations, conduct interviews with witnesses, and analyse CCTV footage,' Andrés added.

Ramírez's Posts Before the Crash

Before the crash, Ramírez shared a post on social media about her ride, writing in her Instagram Stories: 'I'm hoping I don't crash, because I'm riding without my glasses.'

Tragically, the ride did not end safely for Ramírez, who was widely known among her followers as 'Biker Girl' or 'Biker Girl Karen.'

Her last video on social media showed her washing her motorcycle, painted in her signature black and pink colours.

Fans Heartbroken Over the Incident

Fans have expressed their grief following the accident, flooding comment sections with condolences.

One comment read: 'RIP beautiful woman biker 🥺✨🙌🏻. I wish strength to her family members 🙏🏻.'

Another said, 'Just like that, wow 🕊️😢,' pertaining to the fact that anything could happen.

'Strength to your family and loved ones. God keep you in His glory,' wrote another follower.

One fan wrote via Instagram: 'While my eyes see how beautiful you are outside, my heart feels how perfect you are inside.'

Another commented: 'May she rest in peace 🙏🤐. She had many videos driving and recording herself, showing a lot of confidence on the motorcycle, but one mistake and it's all over. May she rest in peace. It's a shame she was so young and beautiful.'

Some followers offered words of support to Ramírez's family.

'Poor mum, in the end, she's the one who suffers. Friends and other family members will share the pain, but the one who bears it most strongly is her mum,' wrote an Instagram user.

'[She will] find it hard to be responsible, think carefully, grow up, and realise that [her] actions can cause so much pain.'

In a comment on her last TikTok video, a fan prayed: 'God, I ask You to forgive her sins in this life. Forgive her offences against others, just as we forgive those who offend us. Receive Your daughter Sofía Quiroz into Your eternal rest. Bless her family and forgive the sins of her family. Amen.'

Ramírez was known for sharing her motorcycle rides with followers and performing tricks, demonstrating her fearless personality.

Earlier this month, she posted a photo on Instagram holding a bouquet, writing in Spanish: 'Value me, don't forget how difficult it is to handle flowers.'

Ramírez's death is a tragic reminder of what every motorcyclist faces every ride, and it highlights the importance of road safety at all times. Fans, friends, and family of 'Biker Girl' will always remember her as fearless and free-spirited. May she rest in peace.