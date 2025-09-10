Rebecca Black revealed how she managed the intense demands of touring with Katy Perry during a recent MTV VMAs 2025 interview. The 'Friday' singer, 28, admitted that her personal life played a crucial role in coping with the grueling schedule. 'It is the gay sex that I am so blessed to have that I can look forward to', she told reporters before heading into the UBS Arena. Touring across multiple cities and performing for thousands of fans was overwhelming at first, but Black said having intimacy with her girlfriend helped her maintain balance and relief amid the long nights and high-energy performances, keeping her grounded throughout the experience.

Born as Rebecca Black in 1997 in Irvine, California, she first gained fame at 13 with the viral hit 'Friday'. Since then, she has grown into a versatile artist, releasing multiple albums including her latest, 'Salvation', and collaborating with artists like Joey Valence & Brae, Jax Jones and Sooyeon. Black publicly came out as queer in April 2020 and is currently in a relationship with her girlfriend, whose identity she keeps private. Known for her resilience and relatable personality, she has cultivated a loyal fanbase across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, continuing to build her music career while navigating life in the spotlight.

Rebecca Black reveals ‘gay sex’ helped her cope with grueling Katy Perry tour schedule https://t.co/SCyQH0Wdz5 pic.twitter.com/DjUal0wyl9 — New York Post (@nypost) September 9, 2025

Rebecca Black's openness about her sexuality and coping mechanisms reflects her confidence and authenticity. While some may be surprised, her story highlights the ways artists manage stress and personal life under public scrutiny. Her journey is a reminder that self-care and personal happiness are vital, no matter one's orientation or profession.